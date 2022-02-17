School graduation rates on the rise

More than half of the school districts in The Post-Star’s readership area either met or exceeded the statewide average high school graduation rate in 2021, according to data released on Wednesday.

New York state’s average high school graduation rate in 2021 was 86.1%, an increase from 84.8% in 2020. The statewide average rate has been on an upward trajectory for the last 10 years. In 2011, it was 76.8%. The increase come at a time when around 20 other states in the nation have seen a dip in their average graduation rate.

The following districts had some of the highest graduation rates in the area: South Glens Falls, 91%; Lake George, 90%, Saratoga Springs, 94%; Greenwich, 91%.

The Glens Falls City School District saw a decline in their rates from 84% to 79%.

Queensbury had a graduation rate of 88% — a drop from 90% in 2020.

“The last two years have been difficult for all students. I am always proud of our students, faculty, and staff. They collectively work really hard to help students achieve graduation,” Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said.

Some of the other district results include Hudson Falls, 81%; Fort Edward, 72%; Hadley-Luzerne, 82%; Hartford, 85%.

Corinth’s graduation rate continues to increase over the years. It went from 84% in 2019 to 88% in 2021.

“Meeting the challenges of this fast-changing world is difficult; as a district, we are committed to continuing to adjust our teaching to meet the needs of our students,” Corinth High School Principal Eric Schenone said.

“We continue to incrementally increase our graduation rate each year, with our goal to make sure every student graduates from high school,” he added.

The district is working to exceed 90%.

After Granville’s graduation rate dropped from 87% down to 79% in 2020, it has gone back up to 85%, just below the state’s average.

The schools that experienced a dramatic shift in their rates are Hadley-Luzerne, with a 7-point decrease to 82%; North Warren, with a 9-point decrease to 83%. Salem saw a 8-point difference in the positive, going from 78% to 86%.

Exemptions

The state waived requirements for Regents exams again because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students only had to pass the classes that would have normally required them to take the exam upon graduation.

“For the second year in a row, we see districts relying on exemptions to graduate students. This approach does a disservice to students who have worked hard to earn a diploma and want to leave high school prepared for college or the workforce,” said Education Trust-New York Executive Director Dia Bryant in a news release.

According to a preliminary analysis by the organization, which advocates for closing education achievement gaps among minorities, the percentage of students who were granted exemptions doubled since 2020.

Statewide trends

Statewide, the graduation rate for Native Americans and Alaskan Natives saw an increase from 76.9% to 81.5%. For Black students, there was a 2.2-point increase, from 78.1% to 80.3%. For Latino students, a 3.4-point increase to 80.2%.

White students were the only demographic to see a decrease in graduation rates — going from 90.9% to 90.4%.

Graduation rates

Here is a comparison of high school graduation rates from 2020 to 2021.

School district 2021 2020 Percentage points change

Argyle 81 86 -5

Bolton 100 86 14

Cambridge 93 93 0

Corinth 88 86 2

Fort Ann 84 81 3

Fort Edward 72 74 -2

Glens Falls 79 84 -6

Granville 85 79 6

Greenwich 91 91 0

Hadley-Luzerne 82 89 -7

Hartford 85 83 2

Hudson Falls 81 79 2

Indian Lake 100 89 11

Johnsburg 85 89 -4

Lake George 90 96 -6

Long Lake - - -

Minerva 89 40 49

Newcomb 100 100 0

North Warren 83 92 -9

Queensbury 88 90 -2

Salem 86 78 8

Saratoga Springs 94 92 2

Schroon Lake 100 100 0

Schuylerville 93 96 -3

South Glens Falls 91 88 3

Ticonderoga 91 91 0

Warrensburg 81 85 -4

Whitehall 70 76 -6

MICHAEL GOOT

73e1dd82-8f8b-11ec-b52c-00163ec2aa77

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at (518) 681 7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.