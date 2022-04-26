School faculties' hoops event to raise money for Marathon Dance

GLENS FALLS — Faculty for Glens Falls and South Glens Falls schools will face off in a game of basketball on Friday, May 6.

The game is a fundraiser in the Glens Falls High School gym to raise money to help bolster the South High Marathon Dance fundraiser that will take place later in the month.

Robert Amberger, who teaches business at Glens Falls High School, came up with the idea as a way of connecting both schools.

"I noticed that the schools are close, only separated by a bridge. Many of the recipients of the South High fundraiser are in Glens Falls. Its our way of saying 'thank you,'" Amberger said on Tuesday.

He also mentioned that both of his own kids went to South High and that he lives in South Glens Falls.

Amberger's fundraiser started in 2019, and each year faculty and students from Glens Falls have raised around $5,000.

"We have a huge amount of Glens Falls faculty and staff helping and volunteering their time to make it happen," the teacher said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and will begin with face painting. Amberger said that usually a lot of elementary students go because they want to see their teachers outside the classroom competing together.

Face painting will be followed by a chance for kids to play a "roll the dice" game with huge fuzzy dice that are rolled around.

The faculty game will kick off after that.

Amberger said the South Glens Falls contingent did a lot by putting together a team and help promote the event.

"There are a lot of new teachers and staff who signed up this year from both districts. There's a lot of new blood this year," Amberger said excitedly.

The kids games are sponsored by the Glens Falls Arts Club and the National Honor Society.

At halftime, students will get to participate in a half-court shootout, Amberger said.

In addition to the games, there will be a 50/50 raffle, concession stands and gift baskets available, all of which helps raise money, Amberger said.

The marathon dance, which has raised money every year since its inception, will take place May 13 at Great Escape.

In the 44-year span of the student-driven dance event, South Glens Falls students have raised over $9.4 million for nearly 600 different beneficiaries.

The 28-hour dance marathon is traditionally held in the South Glens Falls High School gymnasium, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers wanted more space between the dancers. They also had to limit the dance to one night.

The South High Marathon Dance Committee this year chose 28 recipients who have been affected one way or another by a life-changing crisis, usually related to health.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

