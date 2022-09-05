School districts welcoming students back, without masks, and ready to learn

Students and staff are heading back to classrooms this week without having to wear masks for the first time in over two years.

Educators are looking forward to getting back to their core mission of learning.

“We’ve been completely reactive over the last two years, anywhere in New York state, not just Glens Falls, in trying to deal with what was thrown at us as. It’s trying to put our focus back on academics,” said Krislynn Dengler, the new superintendent at Glens Falls City School District.

Dengler has taken over for the retired Paul Jenkins and comes to Glens Falls after serving as superintendent of the South Kortright Central School District in Delaware County since 2019. She will be the district’s first female superintendent. Dengler said she is excited about the job and noted that the district has a lot of positive attributes including well-maintained buildings and a camaraderie among the staff, which demonstrates a “can-do spirit.”

Like many districts, Glens Falls will be implementing some initiatives to make up for the declines in learning during the COVID pandemic, where students dealt with remote learning and quarantines.

Dengler said the district is shifting to a new guided reading program and doing regular assessment of students’ strengths to assist in determining areas of improvement.

She wants to increase the district’s graduation rate, which currently stands at 79%.

Another good thing about shifting back to a more normal school environment is there will be more opportunities for collaboration among staff, according to Dengler.

“Build that collegiality, which has gone away for the last couple of years because of trying to isolate in your own rooms or own homes to deliver instruction,” she said.

That is not to say that COVID will completely be forgotten. Dengler said the district is following CDC guidelines. If a student or staff member tests positive, they will have to go home and isolate for five days. It is also recommended that they wear masks for an additional five days after they return. Test kits will be made available for anyone who wants them.

Social and emotional learning

The district is also focusing on students’ mental and emotional well-being. Glens Falls is participating in a program in de-escalation techniques and mediation, according to Dengler. She said another initiative in the works is a partnership with Berkshire Farm on preventive approaches to support youths and families.

“It’s kind of a liaison connection between home and school, but it also gives the families a support network for any of their various needs,” she said.

Hudson Falls Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said in an email that the district has added school counselors and social workers to provide additional support across grade levels. In addition, the district has added staff at the high school to support new electives including an agricultural program.

More teachers have been added at the middle school to provide another team of core content instructors to allow students to receive additional reading instruction.

Ward said the district is also focusing on boosting student attendance including providing incentives for students that come to school on time each day and educational materials about the importance of attendance for students, parents and guardians.

David Albert, spokesman for the New York State School Boards Association, said bringing students back to in-person learning full time will help both academically and socially.

“In addition to classroom learning, schools provide an important socialization function as well. It’s important for students to interact with their peers and establish friendships,” he said.

Schools throughout the state have added staff to help students who felt isolated during the last couple of years, according to Albert.

“They have funding from the federal government to address these challenges — hiring counselors and social workers, teachers and teacher aides. We’re seeing schools being very pro-active in terms of addressing some of these needs,” he said.

Albert said school districts have not had any difficulty in filling these positions, except for areas such as special education, bilingual education, science and technology and the ongoing challenge of finding bus drivers.

Staff changes

Glens Falls has some other administrative changes. There is a new high school principal, Kevin Warren, who comes to the district after serving as principal of Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Junior-Senior High School. He replaces Tammy Silvernell, who has been promoted to assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. She follows Trent Clay, who also retired.

Dengler taking over at Glens Falls is just one of five new superintendents taking the helm in local districts.

John Luthringer, who was the director of instructional technology for Queensbury, became Lake George’s school superintendent on July 1.

At Hadley-Luzerne, Burgess Ovitt moved up from principal of the Junior-Senior High School to become the new superintendent. Replacing him as principal is Daniel Hamm, who has spent the last five years as an assistant principal at Queensbury High School.

Beecher Baker, who retired as Hadley-Luzerne’s superintendent schools at the end of June, didn’t stay retired for long. He is heading to Granville Junior-Senior High School as interim principal after Lisa Meade left to take a job as assistant director of special education at the Schenectady City School District.

Other districts with new leaders include Fort Edward, which welcomes Richard DeMallie as its new superintendent. He was previously the high school principal at the Gloversville Enlarged School District.

He takes over for Mark Bessen, who was interim superintendent. Bessen moved over to Argyle to fill in there after Michael Healey departed to become superintendent of the Waterford-Halfmoon Central School District.

Joining DeMallie at Fort Edward as the new K-12 principal is Erin Russo.

Russo replaces John Godfrey, the retired Abraham Wing School superintendent, who held the position on an interim basis for most of the 2021-2022 school year. Godfrey is moving over to Whitehall for his second interim stint there, this time at the elementary school. He replaces Judy Gould, who is returning to the classroom as a literacy teacher.

Greenwich and Salem also have new superintendents. Jennifer Steimle takes over at Greenwich. She had been the director of K-12 humanities and elementary instruction at Saratoga Springs City School District since 2018. In Salem, Julie Adams is moving up from junior-senior high school principal to be the superintendent.

Replacing her at that position on an interim basis is Damian Switzer, who retired as Queensbury High School principal in June.

Andy Snide, who was assistant principal at the high school, is the new principal there.

School safety

Districts are also focusing on safety in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Superintendent Dengler said Glens Falls put together a safety and security assessment at the very end of the last school year before she arrived. She has implemented a safety council, which is made up of staff from various buildings, district representatives and community partners such as fire and police and the district’s insurance carrier.

The district is addressing items found in the assessment and trying to be proactive and determine ways to reduce risk, according to Dengler. She said one initiative is an educational campaign about stopping the propping open of doors, which is how the gunman in Texas accessed the building.

“It is very preventable. It increases our safety an untold amount just by following the protocols of latching the door behind them,” she said.

Return to normalcy

Albert, of the New York State School Boards Association, said districts are looking forward to getting back to more of a regular school year.

“We know that remote learning is not as effective as classroom learning,” he said.

In Hudson Falls, Superintendent Ward said he is “unbelievably excited to have a normal opening for all of our students, parents, faculty, staff and community.

“I am most looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces of our students, and getting them started on their path to greatness,” he said.