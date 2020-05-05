School districts under compressed timeline for June 9 election

School districts are scrambling to prepare for the first-ever budget vote and school board election conducted entirely by mail.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo set June 9 as the new date for the election. It was originally scheduled for May 19, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re working every day to make sure we hit these new deadlines and make sure we’re ready and on time with the changes,” said Hudson Falls Superintendent of Schools Linda Goewey.
Districts will be required to mail out absentee ballots to all voters in the district about two weeks before the vote. Goewey said included with the ballot will be a stamped envelope to mail back to the district.
She said she is not sure if absentee ballots would be mailed separately to each voter at an address or there would be multiple ballots in one envelope.
To maintain social distancing, people will not be allowed to drop off ballots in person, according to Goewey.
The ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on June 9. Then, the counting will begin. Goewey said she believes the results would be available that night.
Election inspectors and other poll workers who would normally be staffing the voting locations will be on hand to assist in the ballot counting, according to Goewey.
Lake George Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik said the process will be labor-intensive with having to mail absentee ballots and postage-paid return envelopes to all residents.
“I appreciate the hard work and longstanding expertise of the Lake George Central School District clerk, Sarah Barton, and the committed inspectors of elections, along with the dedicated clerical staff who have stepped forth to do whatever it takes to get the job done under very unusual circumstances,” she said in an email.
The 31 superintendents of the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton Essex BOCES are working together to make sure this process happens “smoothly and seamlessly” for residents, Rutnik added.
School districts are facing a very compressed timeline, according to Jay Worona, deputy director and general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association.
“We recognized that this is an option that preserves the right of citizens to vote. The timing of this places school districts in a situation where there are very unfortunate challenges that they have to try to meet,” he said.
Worona said in a perfect world, school districts would have liked more notice. However, these are challenging times.
“We recognize that this governor has been dealing with things that I don’t think any governor has had to deal with,” he said.
The first deadline is May 11. People who have not already filed to run for seats on boards of education must submit their petitions. Some candidates may already have filed petitions before the COVID-19 shutdown.
On May 12, school districts must publish the first of two required legal notices prior to the budget vote.
School districts must adopt their budgets by May 21 and submit the property tax report card, which details the proposed tax levy and fund balance and other information to the state, by the following day. Districts must hold public hearings between May 26 and June 2, seven to 14 days prior to the vote.
Districts also will mail out the ballots after the budgets are adopted.
The governor’s executive order does not spell out a timeline for a budget revote if the proposed spending plan is defeated by voters. In a normal year, budget votes occur on the third Tuesday in May and revotes take place in the third Tuesday in June.
When asked if he thought that voting strictly by absentee ballot would depress turnout, Worona said he believes the opposite may occur. Instead of having to make a trip to the polls, people can fill out a ballot from the comfort of their home.
“It could encourage a lot more voting. We’ve never done this before. Who knows how this going to be?” he said.
