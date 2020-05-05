School districts under compressed timeline for June 9 election

The first deadline is May 11. People who have not already filed to run for seats on boards of education must submit their petitions. Some candidates may already have filed petitions before the COVID-19 shutdown.

On May 12, school districts must publish the first of two required legal notices prior to the budget vote.

School districts must adopt their budgets by May 21 and submit the property tax report card, which details the proposed tax levy and fund balance and other information to the state, by the following day. Districts must hold public hearings between May 26 and June 2, seven to 14 days prior to the vote.

Districts also will mail out the ballots after the budgets are adopted.

The governor’s executive order does not spell out a timeline for a budget revote if the proposed spending plan is defeated by voters. In a normal year, budget votes occur on the third Tuesday in May and revotes take place in the third Tuesday in June.

When asked if he thought that voting strictly by absentee ballot would depress turnout, Worona said he believes the opposite may occur. Instead of having to make a trip to the polls, people can fill out a ballot from the comfort of their home.

“It could encourage a lot more voting. We’ve never done this before. Who knows how this going to be?” he said.

