School districts to see $3 billion more in aid in state budget

“I anticipate us seeing some extended summer school opportunities for students in much greater numbers than we would usually see in a ‘normal’ year,” he said.

Fessler said he believes districts will use funds for technology, including electronic devices “to continue to move us into the future and to better prepare us in case we’re in a situation where remote or hybrid learning continues to be necessary or beneficial going forward.”

The money could also be used for upgrades to ventilation systems.

Lowering the tax levy could also be part of the conversation school members will be having, Fessler added.

“Their job is to balance the needs of their students and their school districts against what the local community can afford,” he said.

Fessler cautioned districts to be fiscally responsible.

“Even though the stimulus funding represents a significant infusion of funding, it is one-time funding. In a few years, that money will go away,” he said.

Groups praise budget

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said the budget brings hope for a revival in 2021.