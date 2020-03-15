School districts, police, volunters put together plans for student meals during closure

* Queensbury Middle School (side parking lot)

* United Methodist Church of Queensbury (460 Aviation Rd, Queensbury)

* West Glens Falls Fire Department (33 Luzerne Rd, Queensbury)

* West End Park (117 Luzerne Rd, Queensbury)

* South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department (409 Dix Ave, Queensbury)

* Needle Park Circle

The school district will only able to provide food services during the week. Family of any student who plans on participating and has dietary restrictions should email Josh Hodge at jhodge@queensburyschool.org

Officials posted from a number of other school districts, including Glens Falls, Hadley-Luzerne, Warrensburg, South Glens Falls, Fort Ann and North Warren, posted on their websites and social media late Saturday that plans for meal distribution to their students will be released as soon as possible.

Districts will also be announcing plans to allow students into schools this week to retrieve belongings.

Some businesses are also stepping up. Morgan & Co. Restaurant in Glens Falls announced on its Facebook page on Saturday that it plans to provide free meals to students. Anyone needing help should email Morganandcompany65@gmail.com

aviation@jonathanreidmenswear.com. Jonathan Reid Menswear in Aviation Mall will be putting together grocery packages for students in need, and anyone interested can email

Local health officials said there have not been any confirmed cases in Warren, Washington, Essex or Hamilton counties, and three in Saratoga County as of late Saturday.

Dozens are in precautionary quarantine in the region, and Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said the county Public Health Department was aware of 10 pending tests of Warren County residents as of late Saturday.

"The test itself doesn't take more than a few hours to come back, but they are prioritized," he said in an email. "The very sickest people skip to the front of the line."