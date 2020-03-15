You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
School districts, police, volunteers put together plans for student meals during closure
0 comments
alert top story

School districts, police, volunteers put together plans for student meals during closure

From the Schools close through spring break; New York reports second coronavirus-related death series

One of the biggest concerns for school administrators as they prepared to close for weeks to stem the spread of coronavirus is what to do about the large number of students who depend on schools for two healthy meals a day. Many districts have over half of their students financially qualifying for free or reduced price meals.

So a region-wide closure of campuses to students, as was announced Saturday, could leave many without meals for weeks.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said his office is working to put school resource officers to work to get meals to children. He said communications were planned with school districts on Monday to figure out how it will work.

"We are going to be working with schools to ensure that children have their lunches," he said. "That's my main concern, to use existing facilities to help children and the elderly."

In Queensbury, the school district will be serving breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. at the following locations, starting on Tuesday:

Schools will be closed through April 19 in effort to contain coronavirus
* Queensbury Middle School (side parking lot)
* United Methodist Church of Queensbury (460 Aviation Rd, Queensbury)
* West Glens Falls Fire Department (33 Luzerne Rd, Queensbury)
* West End Park (117 Luzerne Rd, Queensbury)
* South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department (409 Dix Ave, Queensbury)
* Needle Park Circle
 
The school district will only able to provide food services during the week. Family of any student who plans on participating and has dietary restrictions should email Josh Hodge at jhodge@queensburyschool.org.
 
Officials posted from a number of other school districts, including Glens Falls, Hadley-Luzerne, Warrensburg, South Glens Falls, Fort Ann and North Warren, posted on their websites and social media late Saturday that plans for meal distribution to their students will be released as soon as possible.
 
Districts will also be announcing plans to allow students into schools this week to retrieve belongings.
 
Some businesses are also stepping up. Morgan & Co. Restaurant in Glens Falls announced on its Facebook page on Saturday that it plans to provide free meals to students. Anyone needing help should email Morganandcompany65@gmail.com.
 
Jonathan Reid Menswear in Aviation Mall will be putting together grocery packages for students in need, and anyone interested can email aviation@jonathanreidmenswear.com.
 
Local health officials said there have not been any confirmed cases in Warren, Washington, Essex or Hamilton counties, and three in Saratoga County as of late Saturday.
 
Dozens are in precautionary quarantine in the region, and Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said the county Public Health Department was aware of 10 pending tests of Warren County residents as of late Saturday.

"The test itself doesn't take more than a few hours to come back, but they are prioritized," he said in an email. "The very sickest people skip to the front of the line."

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
7
1
1
3
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News