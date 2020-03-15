School districts, police, volunteers put together plans for student meals during closure

One of the biggest concerns for school administrators as they prepared to close for weeks to stem the spread of coronavirus is what to do about the large number of students who depend on schools for two healthy meals a day. Many districts have over half of their students financially qualifying for free or reduced price meals.
So a region-wide closure of campuses to students, as was announced Saturday, could leave many without meals for weeks.
Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said his office is working to put school resource officers to work to get meals to children. He said communications were planned with school districts on Monday to figure out how it will work.
"We are going to be working with schools to ensure that children have their lunches," he said. "That's my main concern, to use existing facilities to help children and the elderly."
In Queensbury, the school district will be serving breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. at the following locations, starting on Tuesday:
