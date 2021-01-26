School districts face deadline on saying yes or no to 'high-risk' winter sports

The Whitehall school board voted to proceed with the winter sports — as long as it is OK with the Washington County Department of Health.

Board member Frank Barber said he wants students to have every opportunity to participate in activities, as long as it is safe.

Board President Roxanne Waters and board member Tom Baker voted no. Baker expressed concern about possible COVID-19 exposure, which would require students to quarantine, meaning they would miss even more learning in a school year that has already been disrupted.

“I understand the desire to get kids out playing sports again, but they also need an education,” he said.

Other districts, including Glens Falls and North Warren, have not made a decision.

“The Wasaren league will issue a statement on high-risk sports as soon as a final decision is made. Obviously, league play will be dependent on guidance from the three local DOH agencies,” Greenwich Superintendent Mark Fish said.

The leagues will have an important say in the matter. For example, the Adirondack and Wasaren leagues decided they did not want to play fall sports. However, the Foothills league decided to go ahead with low-risk sports, but not soccer and field hockey.