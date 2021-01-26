School districts face deadline on saying yes or no to 'high-risk' winter sports

Local school districts are under the gun to decide whether to participate in “high-risk” winter sports, including basketball and wrestling, after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week he would leave the decision up to local counties.
Cuomo said those sports could begin practicing and playing on Feb. 1, if permitted by the local health departments.
Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said Cuomo “punted” on making a decision.
“He has abdicated that responsibility and dropped it on the individual county departments of health to make a decision as to whether they will support high-risk sports during this pandemic,” he said at Monday’s school board meeting.
Cuomo’s announcement came “out of the blue” on Friday, Dee said. He said county health officials and school districts are being put in a tough spot.
“We’re either in, or we’re not in, a pandemic. It’s a crazy situation. Unfortunately, we’re all being stuck in the middle,” he said.
Whitehall Athletic Director Keith Redmond said local high sports officials have been discussing the issue for the last few months in the event that sports were allowed to go forward.
All players would be masked the entire time and there would be no spectators. Student-athletes heading to away competitions would ride the bus already in their uniforms and then immediately leave afterward. Each district would be responsible for conducting temperature checks.
The Whitehall school board voted to proceed with the winter sports — as long as it is OK with the Washington County Department of Health.
Board member Frank Barber said he wants students to have every opportunity to participate in activities, as long as it is safe.
Board President Roxanne Waters and board member Tom Baker voted no. Baker expressed concern about possible COVID-19 exposure, which would require students to quarantine, meaning they would miss even more learning in a school year that has already been disrupted.
“I understand the desire to get kids out playing sports again, but they also need an education,” he said.
Other districts, including Glens Falls and North Warren, have not made a decision.
“The Wasaren league will issue a statement on high-risk sports as soon as a final decision is made. Obviously, league play will be dependent on guidance from the three local DOH agencies,” Greenwich Superintendent Mark Fish said.
The leagues will have an important say in the matter. For example, the Adirondack and Wasaren leagues decided they did not want to play fall sports. However, the Foothills league decided to go ahead with low-risk sports, but not soccer and field hockey.
County health agencies were meeting Tuesday to see if everyone was on the same page, according to Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.
The governor’s guidance said local health agencies should consider the following factors on whether to allow high-risk sports: whether a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 has been identified in the county; the transmission rate or positivity rate; and the ability to monitor and enforce compliance with safety precautions.
Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes did not return a message, seeking comment about high school sports.
A spokesman for Saratoga County said the county was working on a statement regarding the matter.
