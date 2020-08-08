School districts detail reopening plans in preparation for fall classes

When students return to school in September, lockers and drinking fountains are out and temperature checks and smaller class sizes are in.
On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced school districts will be reopening for in-person learning this fall, but they must meet certain requirements and the Department of Health must sign off on each district’s reopening plan as well as informational sessions for parents and guardians.
Among the highlights of the reopening plans are a mix of in-person and virtual instruction, with a priority on as much in-school learning as possible for the elementary grades; holding of classes outdoors when possible; conversion of other spaces into classrooms; and shifts to online instruction if circumstances dictate.
Students will be wearing masks on the bus and when moving throughout their buildings. Districts are allowing them to take off the masks while sitting at their desks.
Some districts are requiring parents to sign into an online portal to attest that they have checked their child’s temperature before sending them to school. Others, like Hadley-Luzerne, will be doing temperature checks at the start of the school day.
“We wanted to ensure that we did that personally with our students on the way in, which isn’t going to be easy,” said Superintendent Beecher Baker.
The district’s plan says, if a staff member or student does test positive for COVID-19, the superintendent, building nurse, administrator and director of building and grounds, will close off areas used by the sick person so it can be cleaned and disinfected and contact tracing protocols will begin immediately. Local health officials will be notified.
Baker said one case wouldn’t necessarily close an entire school.
Hybrid instruction
Many districts’ plans call for a mix of in-person and online instruction.
The Hudson Falls district plan calls for in-person instruction Monday through Thursday for prekindergarten through fifth grade.
Students in grades six through 12 will be split into two groups, with half of the students attending class in person on Monday and Tuesday then learning through remote instruction Wednesday through Friday.
The other half will have in-person instruction on Wednesday and Thursday, with remote learning Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
As no students will be in the buildings, a deep clean will be done on Friday.
“It will also be a staff day. Certainly, there is a lot of professional learning that has to happen,” said Michael DeCaprio, assistant superintendent of instruction for Hudson Falls.
Hudson Falls will also be prepared to shift back to online learning only. School officials say they learned some lessons from this spring’s online learning stint, including improving the teacher-student connection.
“We had great engagement for some courses and grades and less so (for others),” he said. “We would see engagement go down on Thursdays and Fridays.”
Hudson Falls is discussing teaching special subjects like art, music and physical education outside, according to DeCaprio. The district is limiting classroom size to about 12 students and converting other offices into instructional spaces.
Schedules tweaked
Other districts also have altered schedules and reconfigured their days to adapt to the pandemic. Baker said the 10th period at the high school, which is set aside for after-school instruction and activities, has been canceled to clear students out of the building by 2:30 p.m.
Then, more cleaning will be done. School officials have brought on additional staff to clean rooms in teams of two.
“A custodian will do the cleaning. They will be trailed by a disinfector, who will disinfect all of the classrooms and high-traffic areas,” he said.
Buses will be disinfected after each run.
Baker said he believes in-person instruction is crucial for the early grades — not just for the educational piece but for the social and emotional component and because many parents lack child care and need to go to work.
He said Hadley-Luzerne is fortunate it has only about 640 students in the district and has small classes.
“In most cases, we can socially distance within each classroom appropriately,” he said.
In other districts, school officials are converting other rooms in their school buildings for classroom instruction.
Special subjects will be taught in the regular classroom — for example, art teachers will bring art supplies on carts to the classroom. Some classes may be taught outdoors.
Baker said he also pushed the start of school back to Sept. 14 to allow for more time for staff training.
South Glens Falls altered its schedule at the middle and high schools to convert to four 90-minute blocks, according to Superintendent Kristine Orr.
“That was one of our goals to reduce transition time and contact time between them,” Orr said.
South Glens Falls, a district of about 2,900 students, will not be able to get all elementary students back into the classrooms at one time, so officials plan to split the students into two groups and have them alternate every other day or two.
Orr said her district did not want to strip the classrooms of everything but desks to fit more students.
“We still want kids to have classroom libraries and books,” she said.
The district can fit 14 to 16 students in a classroom and maintain the 6-foot social distancing, Orr said. It’s not only a space issue, but a staffing issue, she said.
“We need to make sure we just don’t have kids in a building, (but) they’re with people that have the proper certifications,” she said.
Orr said the district also wants to focus on the mental health of students and the social and emotional aspect of the pandemic.
“We really don’t know the struggle that any of our students or family members or staff members have been through,” she said.
Transportation issues
Like many districts, Hadley-Luzerne is surveying parents to see which ones can drop off their children. That will tell the district how to structure bus runs, so students can socially distance.
Superintendent Baker said about 60% would be able to drop off their children.
The district may stagger student arrivals because of the potential for traffic jams. Seating on the buses will be limited.
Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, said it would be a hardship for districts to limit a 64-pasenger bus to 22 kids. She did not understand why the capacity had to be restricted if the students are wearing masks.
Little said the state should come up with better guidance.
“It’s impossible for some of these districts to comply without extra buses, extra runs, extra expense,” she said during a virtual Senate Education Committee round table on Wednesday.
Statewide trends
Robert Schneider, director of the state School Boards Association, said most districts are planning a mix of in-person and hybrid instruction.
School officials believe it is important for children to be in school, he said.
“It can’t be replaced, the in-building experience — just thinking about the arts program and sports programs — all those things that enrich a child,” he said.
Students taking career and technical education classes through the local BOCES may also take their general education classes at that same location.
The same group of students could be kept together throughout the entire day to limit any potential spread of COVID-19 if there was a positive case, Schneider said.
Schools are also working to help students who lack internet service, he said.
“Some of them decided to turn cafeterias and gyms into Wi-Fi hot spots,” he said. “It’s a large area. Students can spread out.”
Sen. Little said some students did not benefit from the online classes because of unreliable internet service or because they did not participate.
“Some children did nothing and really got nothing out of that,” she said.
Baker said students without high-speed internet can come to school every day to complete their work online.
Changes cost money
The Association of School Business Officials International has estimated it would cost a district of 3,700 students close to $1.8 million to make changes to keep students safe.
“All these plans are going to be tough to deliver on if we don’t get the federal stimulus money,” Schneider said.
He expressed a hope that the larger federal stimulus package with $400 billion in relief being proposed in Congress will pass.
At Hadley-Luzerne, Baker said the changes are costing money. He said the district has received about $177,000 from the first federal stimulus package to help.
Parents still reluctant
Even with changes, the School Boards Association estimates about 30% of parents will opt their children out of in-person instruction.
South Glens Falls is developing a virtual school, according to Orr.
“We have many families who don’t want to send their kids back at all,” she said.
One of the concerns expressed at a Senate Education Committee round table last week was spread of the virus by students who are not showing symptoms.
Baker anticipates some parents will opt their children out from attending in person.
“We understand that. Many parents have either health risks of their own, or grandparents that live in the home that they’re concerned for,” he said.
“We’re still identifying areas that we need to work on. Every day, a new piece of information pops up,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
