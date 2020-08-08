School districts detail reopening plans in preparation for fall classes

Baker said he believes in-person instruction is crucial for the early grades — not just for the educational piece but for the social and emotional component and because many parents lack child care and need to go to work.

He said Hadley-Luzerne is fortunate it has only about 640 students in the district and has small classes.

“In most cases, we can socially distance within each classroom appropriately,” he said.

In other districts, school officials are converting other rooms in their school buildings for classroom instruction.

Special subjects will be taught in the regular classroom — for example, art teachers will bring art supplies on carts to the classroom. Some classes may be taught outdoors.

Baker said he also pushed the start of school back to Sept. 14 to allow for more time for staff training.

South Glens Falls altered its schedule at the middle and high schools to convert to four 90-minute blocks, according to Superintendent Kristine Orr.

“That was one of our goals to reduce transition time and contact time between them,” Orr said.