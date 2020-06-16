School districts begin counting ballots
School districts begin counting ballots

School districts begin counting ballots

From left, Rick Grant, Susan Havens and Ken LaFay begin counting ballots Tueday afternoon at the Fort Edward Union Free School District. That district is one of 30 that The Post-Star is collecting results from throughout the evening.

 Michael Goot

The first results from this unusual school election year are coming in.

Districts are reporting extraordinarily high participation. In Hartford, in-person voting generally led to about 150 voters. This year, the district received 504 ballots.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voting was done entirely through absentee ballots, which were opened starting at 5 p.m.

  • Fort Ann's budget passed by a vote of 196 - 48.
  • Greenwich Central School District's budget passed with a vote of 460-102.
  • Hartford's budget passed by a vote of 382-122.
  • Newcomb Central School’s budget passed with a vote of 109-48.
  • Whitehall Central Schools' budget passed with a vote of 360-71.

The Post-Star will be tracking results from 30 school districts in its coverage area including the Fort Edward school district’s bid to override the tax cap and competitive school board races in that district and others including Lake George, Whitehall and North Warren.

Check back at poststar.com throughout the evening for updates to this story and accompanying chart. 

School Election 2020 Results

School district voters have voted on proposed budgets, propositions and school board candidates via absentee ballots. The results are as follows:

District Budget For Against Ballot Propositions For Against School Board Votes
Abraham Wing $4.965 million 161 23
Argyle $13.306 million Argyle Free library budget
Bolton $9.757 million
Cambridge $22.285 million Technology infrastructure project
Lease 70-passenger buses
Lease other buses
Cambridge Library budget
Corinth $22.272 million Purchase school buses
Corinth Free Library budget
Fort Ann $12.346 million 196 48 Purchase school buses 193 51
Fort Edward $11.833 million Purchase school vehicles Christina Durkee
Michael Glass (i)
Daniel Shiels
Elaine Trackey-Saltsman
Glens Falls $46.505 million Lease school buses
Granville $26.136 million
Greenwich $21.976 million Buy school buses and vehicles
Hadley-Luzerne $21.459 million Purchase school buses
Hartford $13.405 million Purchase school vehicles
Hudson Falls $44.693 million Purchase school buses
Indian Lake $6.979 million 219 51 Purchase school buses 222 49
Johnsburg $11.406 million 226 32
Lake George $23.91 million Purchase school buses Jeannine Bieber
Rosemarie Earl
Jay Salmon
Tom Seguljic (i)
Long Lake $4.38 million 120 52 Use bus purchase reserve fund 135 36
Minerva $5.572 million 199 54 Establish bus purchase reserve fund 195 58
Newcomb $6.491 million 109 48
North Warren $13.9 million Mike Erickson (i)
John Maday (i)
Cortney Swan (i)
Lindsay M. Swan
Putnam $2.612 million Fund capital reserve
Queensbury $67.563 million School bus purchase
Salem $14.123 million Lease school buses
Bancroft Library budget
Saratoga Springs $132.397 million School bus purchase Marissa Altimar
Library budget Erika Borman
Anjeanette Emeka (i)
Scott Jackson
Tony Krackler
Casey Putnam
Matthew Taylor
Schroon Lake $8.212 million
Schuylerville $37.464 million Jack Macica (i)
Bernard Buff Jr. (i)
South Glens Falls $59.967 million Purchase school buses
Ticonderoga $22.4 million
Warrensburg $21.592 million Lease school buseses Elaine Cowin
Laurie Rinke
Douglas West (i)
Whitehall $17.084 million Purchase school buseses George Armstrong
Thomas Baker (i)
Richard LaChapelle (i)
Patricia Norton (i)
Amy Michaud
Roslyn Stark-Lambert
