School districts begin counting ballots

The first results from this unusual school election year are coming in.

Districts are reporting extraordinarily high participation. In Hartford, in-person voting generally led to about 150 voters. This year, the district received 504 ballots.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voting was done entirely through absentee ballots, which were opened starting at 5 p.m.

Fort Ann's budget passed by a vote of 196 - 48.

Greenwich Central School District's budget passed with a vote of 460-102.

Hartford's budget passed by a vote of 382-122.

Newcomb Central School’s budget passed with a vote of 109-48.

Whitehall Central Schools' budget passed with a vote of 360-71.

The Post-Star will be tracking results from 30 school districts in its coverage area including the Fort Edward school district’s bid to override the tax cap and competitive school board races in that district and others including Lake George, Whitehall and North Warren.

Check back at poststar.com throughout the evening for updates to this story and accompanying chart.

