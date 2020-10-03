School COVID cases stretching public health departments to limit

“The state system has been a godsend,” Wickes said.

At any given time, Washington County has had more than 200 people in quarantine who must get a daily check-in.

In an indication of how many people could be quarantined in just a couple of cases, Washington County added 17 people to the monitoring list Thursday, and another 26 people on Friday, though some could be people who traveled to a state on the quarantine list or had contact with someone in another county who tested positive.

Tracers ask about their health every day and make sure there’s nothing they need that would tempt them to leave quarantine. County workers will deliver items if the quarantined household can’t get them any other way, but calling hundreds of people a day can add up for a staff of 18 people. If each call was 20 minutes long, the staff would spend nearly half their day just calling them, in addition to all the calls to new contacts for each new case.

“The state CommCare system has been extremely helpful to us,” Hunt said. “We use it to the fullest extent possible. It has been very helpful in managing our caseload.”

Warren County is not using the state tracers, Lehman said.