School COVID cases stretching public health departments to limit

A month ago, just three people were sick with coronavirus in Washington County.
Six people were sick in Warren County.
Now Washington County has 15 people ill and there are another 25 people ill in Warren County.
Cases have shot up since schools reopened, and public health officials are struggling to keep up.
“Honestly, we felt overwhelmed before the schools opened,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.
In Warren County, cases were discovered in four school districts and at least five school buildings Thursday. Positive test results kept on coming, into the evening, and contact tracers were not able to reach every contact by the end of the night. They came back to work Friday morning to resume their calls.
On Friday, Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones was too busy to talk to a reporter.
“She did say that Warren County Health Services staff have been extremely busy the past few days, but are confident they can handle this uptick in COVID case volume,” said county spokesman Don Lehman. “Ginelle and staff are still working on the school cases from yesterday, to try to figure out where the virus was contracted.”
In Washington County, where just one school district had a case Thursday, health officials were able to speak with every close contact before the end of the day. Other days have been worse.
“We try our best to make contact with every contact we’re aware of before (nurses) go home,” Public Health Director Patty Hunt said. “It’s divide and conquer. A nurse doesn’t necessarily have to call.”
There are 18 staff members who regularly do contact tracing, and other employees have been trained and help out on days when many positive test results come in, she said.
They have stayed late some days, to get through the contact list.
“We want people to be notified so that if they need to stay home and not be in the community, they’re not,” she said. “But it depends on when we are notified.”
And there’s a fatigue factor at play now.
“Historically we’ve had measles, we’ve had mumps, we’ve had percussus — two or three days of nurses working long hours and getting it done. Then we’re done,” she said. “We’re going on seven months with this. The staff comes in and faces it day after day after day.”
She paused.
“But we keep going,” she said.
Washington County received help this summer with the creation of CommCare, a state system that has taken over the county’s daily checks of people who are quarantined because of an exposure but have no symptoms.
“The state system has been a godsend,” Wickes said.
At any given time, Washington County has had more than 200 people in quarantine who must get a daily check-in.
In an indication of how many people could be quarantined in just a couple of cases, Washington County added 17 people to the monitoring list Thursday, and another 26 people on Friday, though some could be people who traveled to a state on the quarantine list or had contact with someone in another county who tested positive.
Tracers ask about their health every day and make sure there’s nothing they need that would tempt them to leave quarantine. County workers will deliver items if the quarantined household can’t get them any other way, but calling hundreds of people a day can add up for a staff of 18 people. If each call was 20 minutes long, the staff would spend nearly half their day just calling them, in addition to all the calls to new contacts for each new case.
“The state CommCare system has been extremely helpful to us,” Hunt said. “We use it to the fullest extent possible. It has been very helpful in managing our caseload.”
Warren County is not using the state tracers, Lehman said.
Both counties use in-house staff to make the first call to every person who tests positive and all of their close contacts. For those who had symptoms before getting tested, they evaluate all contacts starting 48 hours before symptoms began. A close contact is someone who was within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes, Hunt said.
For those who were tested without having symptoms, such as nursing home workers who get routinely tested, they look for contacts beginning 48 hours before the test was taken.
“So we talk them through the 48 hours, who they were with, what their schedule looked like,” she said. “We develop a list, we divide it up among public health staff, and we call and say they were exposed and they will be required to quarantine for 14 days from the contact date.”
They do not tell contacts who the person was who tested positive.
They also deliver the bad news about quarantine: it’s for everyone who lives together.
“The whole household would be quarantined,” she said.
That means that if an adult is exposed at work, children cannot go to school. Likewise, if a child is exposed at school, adults cannot go to their worksite.
One good thing is happening with the current surge in cases. People are getting tested faster, as soon as they notice COVID-like symptoms, Wickes said. So tracers do not have to go back as far as they had to when the pandemic began. Then, people couldn’t get tested, and if they did, they often waited days before taking the test. That sometimes left a crowd of possible contacts for tracers to find.
But as more people test positive, it is stretching local public health resources.
“Obviously, as the numbers go up, it becomes harder and harder,” Wickes said.
