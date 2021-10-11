School COVID cases in Warren, Washington counties near 100

Infections continue to rise in schools in Warren and Washington counties as nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported last week.

A total of 51 cases of the virus were reported in Warren County schools — 44 for students and seven for staff. In Washington County, there were 46 cases among students and two for staff for a total of 48, according to an analysis of data reported to the state.

More than 300 cases have been reported so far this school year in both counties.

Queensbury had the most cases last week with 18 reported including 16 among students and two staff infections. This was followed by Glens Falls with 15 cases — 14 student infections and one staff member.

In Washington County, Hudson Falls had the most cases with 24 — all but one a student. Granville had the second-highest total number of infections with eight — all students.

Warren County

Three of the 27 new cases that Warren County Health Services reported on Monday involved people who had been on school campuses. The county did not name the school districts and the state website was last updated on Friday.