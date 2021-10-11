School COVID cases in Warren, Washington counties near 100

Infections continue to rise in schools in Warren and Washington counties as nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported last week.
A total of 51 cases of the virus were reported in Warren County schools — 44 for students and seven for staff. In Washington County, there were 46 cases among students and two for staff for a total of 48, according to an analysis of data reported to the state.
More than 300 cases have been reported so far this school year in both counties.
Queensbury had the most cases last week with 18 reported including 16 among students and two staff infections. This was followed by Glens Falls with 15 cases — 14 student infections and one staff member.
In Washington County, Hudson Falls had the most cases with 24 — all but one a student. Granville had the second-highest total number of infections with eight — all students.
Warren County
Three of the 27 new cases that Warren County Health Services reported on Monday involved people who had been on school campuses. The county did not name the school districts and the state website was last updated on Friday.
All of the new cases involve community spread of the virus. Warren County health officials say they appear to stem from exposures in the workplace and household as well as youth sports and indoor events.
Warren County Health Services is asking event organizers to take COVID-related precautions. For more information, contact 518-761-6580.
A total of 28 people recovered, which leaves the active case load at 255. Of those, 240 have mild illness.
Six people are in the hospital. Two are in critical condition and four have moderate illness. Nine people are moderately ill outside of the hospital, according to a news release.
Queensbury has the most cases with 94, according to a geographic breakdown by ZIP code. This is followed by 77 in Glens Falls and 14 in Lake George.
Warren County’s positivity rate is 4.8%.
Fifteen of Monday’s cases involved people who are fully vaccinated. This brings the total number of “breakthrough” cases to 567, or about 1.3%, out of 43,775 fully vaccinated residents.
A total of 531 of the cases involved mild illness. Twenty-four residents became moderately ill, two seriously ill and one critically ill before recovery. Nine residents died. They were all elderly with extensive health issues.
The county has a clinic on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility. First and second doses, as well as boosters for Pfizer vaccines, are offered.
There will be a clinic on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Queensbury High School for school staff only. On Oct. 19, there will be a first dose/second dose clinic at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
People with questions about eligibility for boosters/third doses should call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.
A total of 72.2% of Warren County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 68.1% are fully vaccinated.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 12 patients in-house. Three people are in the intensive care unit and one is out of isolation.
Washington County
Washington County on Monday reported cases from over the weekend. The county had picked up 70 new cases and 69 people recovered. The active caseload is at 158. Seven people are hospitalized, which is an increase of four.
A total of 32 of the 70 cases have ties to other cases including exposures through households, workplaces and school and other community activities. The other 38 have no identifiable source of exposure.
Kingsbury has the most active cases with 62 followed by Granville and Fort Edward, which each have 17, and Whitehall with 11.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.08%.
Sixteen of the newly infected people were fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 374, or 1.08%, of the 34,668 people who have completed a vaccine series.
The county’s next clinic is on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Salem Central School. There will be clinics scheduled for the same time on Oct. 21 at Whitehall Central School and on Oct. 28 at Argyle Central School.
Booster shots are being offered at these clinics for eligible people who received the Pfizer vaccine. People who can receive the booster are people who are 65 and older and in long-term care as long as it is six months after they were fully vaccinated. People ages 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should also get the booster, or if they are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of their occupational or institutional setting, according to a news release.
A total of 60% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 56.65% are fully vaccinated.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.