School campuses try to stay open as pandemic worsens

In an indication of how serious the coronavirus caseload has become, school districts that are not going virtual Monday posted messages explaining their reasoning for staying open.
And many districts warned that parents should get ready for a sudden switch to virtual learning if necessary.
“We remain committed to in-person instruction and believe one of the safest places for our students is school where we can provide a structured and safe educational experience. We appreciate your partnership and your commitment to remaining open for in-person instruction in the coming months,” wrote Lake George schools Superintendent Lynne Rutnik in a letter to the community. “However, we cannot emphasize enough the importance of keeping yourself and your children home if they have symptoms associated with COVID-19.”
She asked students to wear masks, get tested and stop the spread, and asked parents to “emphasize and support this message at home.”
Queensbury schools will open Monday although Warren County Health Services said that multiple Queensbury students were present at a party in Gansevoort that led to Glens Falls City School District closing all of its buildings for two weeks.
Ten Queensbury High School individuals have tested positive, along with six at other schools in the district.
At North Warren Central School, school officials announced that starting Monday, everyone will be required to wear a mask at all times except for lunch or designated mask breaks. The goal is to prevent widespread quarantines if one person tests positive in a classroom.
School districts have differed on whether to require masks when students are seated at their desks, but districts that allow students to take off their masks have found that it can lead to many people in the room being quarantined for 10 days. (It was 14 days, but recently the Centers for Disease Control reduced the time period.)
One more school district announced Sunday that it was switching to virtual school. Corinth Central School District will be virtual for the first week of the year, after learning of five cases this weekend.
“The Saratoga County Health Department is doing their best to stay current with these cases, but they are simply overwhelmed. As such, we do not have contact tracing information for these individuals. There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in our community — a 35% increase from last week,” school officials wrote in a letter posted on the website. “As the positive cases continue to rise without adequate contact tracing, there may be several students and staff who are unknowingly positive in our schools should we open on Monday. Additionally, our staffing continues to be problematic.”
At Shenendehowa, the biggest school district in Saratoga County and one of the biggest in the Capital Region, there’s a different philosophy: stay open.
“Unless staffing shortages require all-remote learning or there is an executive order by the governor to close schools, our schools will remain open for in-person learning,” wrote Superintendent L. Oliver Robinson, who added that the district has done the contact-tracing for every case involving students and staff and not one person caught the virus through school.
“Contrary to some recent politically motivated comments or what some may choose to believe, let the facts speak for themselves — schools are safe places,” he wrote.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 34 new cases, for a total of 1,256 confirmed cases since March, and 38 recoveries, for a total of 893 recoveries of confirmed cases. There are 324 people currently ill, and 13 are hospitalized. One is in critical condition.
- Washington County reported 28 new cases, for a total of 917 confirmed cases since March, and 37 recoveries, for a total of 714 recoveries. There are 188 people currently ill, seven of whom are hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 29 coronavirus patients, two of whom are in the intensive care unit. Six patients are no longer contagious, but are not yet well enough to be discharged.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data is available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 853 new cases, for a positive test rate of 10%, which brought the region’s weekly average to 10.1%.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 183 people tested positive Saturday, for a positive test rate of 10% and a new weekly average of 11%.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 23 people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 6.6% and a new weekly average of 6.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 7.7% and a weekly average of 6.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 8.6% and a weekly average of 6.1%.
- Statewide, 11,368 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 7.98%. There were 7,963 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday, and 138 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.