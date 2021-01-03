School campuses try to stay open as pandemic worsens

At North Warren Central School, school officials announced that starting Monday, everyone will be required to wear a mask at all times except for lunch or designated mask breaks. The goal is to prevent widespread quarantines if one person tests positive in a classroom.

School districts have differed on whether to require masks when students are seated at their desks, but districts that allow students to take off their masks have found that it can lead to many people in the room being quarantined for 10 days. (It was 14 days, but recently the Centers for Disease Control reduced the time period.)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One more school district announced Sunday that it was switching to virtual school. Corinth Central School District will be virtual for the first week of the year, after learning of five cases this weekend.