School-by-school testing data released

Only about four in 10 students in grades three through eight statewide took the statewide exams in English and math last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, state education officials announced on Thursday.

A total of 41.9% of students took the English language arts exam and 39.9% took the math one.

Because of the limited participation, the state Education Department is not making any comparisons statewide on student achievement. School district data can be found at data.nysed.gov.

The tests were not given at all in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Education denied the state’s request for a waiver from the giving tests. So, the state shortened the exams and gave them over one day instead of two. Students who were learning fully online did not have to come to school to take them.

The state will return to the two-day format in the spring of 2022.

State officials said in a news release that depending on the percentage of students who participated in each school or district, the results may not be representative of the student population.

Corinth Superintendent of Schools Mark Stratton shared that view.

“The results are incomplete and heavily impacted by the pandemic. Unfortunately, schools are still dealing with numerous positive cases and quarantines resulting in further learning loss,” he said in an email.

Only about 80% of Corinth’s third-graders took the test. Of those, 41% were proficient in math and 34% in English.

However, only 59% of eighth-graders took the English test and 50% took the math tests.

Glens Falls had 87% of its third-graders take the English test and 88% take the math test. About 62% of students passed the English test and 52% passed the math.

Only 63% of eight-graders took the English and test and 47% took the math test.

Students with disabilities, English language learners and those who were economically disadvantaged took the tests at rates lower than average, according to the state.

“The pandemic exacerbated already existing inequities for students and this fact is most evident in our 2021 statewide assessment participation rates,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young Jr. in a news release. “The board and the department are committed to addressing these disparities by helping schools implement policies and practices to foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom. Together we must work to ensure that all New York dtate students have the support they need to be successful in school and in life.”

State officials stressed in a news release that the state assessments are one tool that educators can use to understand whether students are meeting the standards.

Statewide assessments

The following is the percentage of students who passed the state exams in English and math in grades three for some local school districts. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only four in 10 students took the exams statewide.

If the district had less than a 70% participation rate in a particular grade level, there will be an N.A. in that space.

* = District does not have eighth-grade students

** = Queensbury has all students take algebra in lieu of the state test

District ELA Grade 3 Math Grade 3

Abraham Wing 37% 24%

Argyle 48% 44%

Bolton 100% 77%

Cambridge N.A. 53%

Corinth 44% 34%

Fort Ann 80% 69%

Fort Edward N.A. N.A.

Glens Falls 62% 52%

Granville 41% 41%

Greenwich N.A N.A.

Hadley-Luzerne 49% 38%

Hartford 68% 69%

Hudson Falls 47% 41%

Johnsburg 64% N.A.

Lake George 80% 73%

North Warren 55% 55%

Putnam 75% 88%

Queensbury 63% 68%

Salem 46% 42%

Saratoga Springs 78% 75%

Schuylerville 70% 70%

South Glens Falls 60% 43%

Whitehall N.A. N.A.

MICHAEL GOOT

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

