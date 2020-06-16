School budgets easily pass, but some large districts counting ballots late into night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School budgets easily passed in the region, but results were still not in late Tuesday night on Fort Edward's bid to override the tax cap.

Counting had not been completed as it neared midnight.

All school district budgets passed including the large districts of Glens Falls, Queensbury and Hudson Falls, but South Glens Falls school officials said they were suspending counting on Tuesday night and would resume at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Turnout was high as the election was conducted entirely through absentee ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, Hudson Falls sent out 7,800 ballots and got 1,749 ballots back — about four times as many people who voted on the budget in 2019. It took two hours for a group of people to count them all. Some were opening the envelopes while others were doing the tallies, to make it as efficient as possible.

“Most years it’s around 400 (voters), but you know, we made it easy. We sent the ballots to their house,” said Superintendent Linda Goewey.

All eyes were on Fort Edward to see if district voters would pass the budget, which proposed a nearly 20% increase in the tax levy.