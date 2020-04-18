School boards to meet virtually

Several school boards will be meeting this week through teleconferencing or online platforms because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A partial list of districts that have meetings include:
Bolton:
- Monday, 6:30 p.m. If people wish to attend, they are asked to contact District Clerk Christina Dunalewicz at cdunalewicz@boltoncsd.org.
Cambridge:
- Tuesday, 7 p.m. The meeting will be held via Webex. Visit www.cambridgecsd.org/ for a link.
Fort Ann:
- Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. People can join the meeting at the following link: https://meet.google.com/ifs-kbjo-ztu
Fort Edward
- : Tuesday, 5 p.m.: Public may access the meeting via phone conference call access number or video conference link. Phone via Google Meet for public: 1 931-431-8661 PIN: 469 123 175 or meet.google.com/hih-fmhm-gho.
Greenwich:
- Tuesday, 6 p.m. Visit the district’s website at wps.greenwichcsd.org to join the meeting through the Webex platform. To join the meeting by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and type in access code 795 471 786.
North Warren:
- Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Join the meeting by phone by calling 1-252-584-0065 and typing in the PIN 946 399 051
Queensbury:
- Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.: Visit the district’s website at www.queensburyschool.org for a link to the meeting. The ID number is 986 2458 9988 and the password is 031408.
Salem:
- Tuesday, 6 p.m. People can visit the website at www.salemcsd.org for instructions on how to log on to Webex or join the meeting by phone by calling +1-408-418-9388. The access code is 799 046 391.
South Glens Falls:
- Monday, 6:30 p.m. To obtain a username and password to view the meeting, visit the district’s website at www.sgfcsd.org and fill out a form. Those who would like to share comments for the record can email bpease@sgfcsd.org with the subject: Public Comment-April 20.
Warrensburg:
- Monday, 6 p.m. Visit the district’s website at www.wcsd.org to stream the meeting.
Whitehall:
- Monday, 6 p.m. Audio of the meeting will be streamed at the district’s website at www.railroaders.net.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
