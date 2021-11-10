School board president assails fellow member over private emails to state

CAMBRIDGE — School board member Neil Gifford’s two emails to state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa regarding the school’s nickname and imagery were “disruptive and inexcusable,” Board President Jessica Ziehm said Tuesday in a prepared statement. The emails, released due to FOIL requests by The Eagle, the local weekly newspaper, showed that Gifford had asked Rosa to find in favor of a petition by district residents to invalidate a board vote in July that reversed a previous resolution to retire the Indian name and emblem.

Speaking during the board’s regular monthly meeting, Ziehm said Gifford had violated several articles of board policy, including accepting decisions of the board and refraining from independent action. The rest of the board has decided to bar Gifford from the board’s legal discussions and executive sessions, she said.

Gifford was not present Tuesday due to a previous commitment, Ziehm said. His term ends in 2023.

Several people at the meeting called for Gifford’s resignation or removal. Greg Woodcock, who introduced himself as a newly elected town councilman in White Creek, told the board to fire Gifford if he doesn’t resign. Dan Shippee asked how many petition signatures he would need to collect to have Gifford removed. Ziehm said she’d consult the school’s attorney.

According to the New York State School Boards Association website, either the state education commissioner or a school board may remove a board member for disruptive behavior or “official misconduct,” such as violent actions during a board meeting, “unauthorized exercise of power,” or disclosing confidential information such as students’ personal data or union negotiations. The board member must receive a hearing and receive a copy of the charges at least 10 days before the hearing.

Several other people asked whether the board’s reversal of the June resolution to retire the Indian didn’t itself violate board policy to abide by previous decisions. They noted that the school marked Columbus Day but not Indigenous Peoples Day, and questioned why a school that professes pride in its “Indian heritage” has no programming for Native American Heritage Month.

Some attacks were leveled at Commissioner Rosa. Ted Flint said Rosa “has no authority” because she was appointed by liberal Democrats. Woodcock called her action in staying the July board decision “unlawful and unconstitutional.” Another speaker said Cambridge sports fans can still do the “war whoop” and “tomahawk chop” at games regardless of Rosa’s order.

One man held up a copy of “The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person,” by Frederick Joseph, that he said his daughter had borrowed from the school library. “If this isn’t critical race theory, I don’t know what is,” he said. “It’s disgusting. It’s crap.” He said he would not return it to the school. Another speaker urged parents to take their children out of the school so they wouldn’t be exposed to critical race theory and so the school would lose state funding.

Between the two public comment sessions, Elementary Associate Principal Jerry Gibson presented recent math and reading test scores for the school’s K-6 students. The scores showed substantial increases in the numbers of children failing to meet the standards for their grade level in both subjects—a nation-wide trend, he said.

Due to disruptions from the pandemic, students in K-2 are missing “foundational skills” that they need for success in higher grades, Gibson said. The school will start by helping students with social and emotional skills and mental health counseling before going on to academic remediation, he said. In answer to a question from Ziehm about how long it would take students to catch up, Gibson said he expected to see improvement in two years.

“Regardless of their position on the mascot, it would be nice if people showed the same level of concern around kids’ reading skills,” said Michael Mugits, a retired school superintendent.

Some audience members asked the board to find a compromise on the Indian issue. “Kids needing help is way more important than anything,” one man said.

“The last thing this community is is racist,” another man said. “It’s important for the sake of the well-being of the student body to reach a resolution as quickly as possible and put it behind you. It doesn’t take a league of attorneys to figure it out.”

