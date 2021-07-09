School board meeting exhibited Cambridge's division over mascot

CAMBRIDGE — The split between people who support and oppose Cambridge Central School’s Indian nickname and emblem remained apparent Thursday evening, as the school board held its first in-person meeting since December.

Due to COVID-19 fears, the board had been meeting on an online platform with no opportunity for public comment since January.

Between 70 and 80 people attended, with 28 addressing the board, some more than once. Some supporters, seated toward the front of the auditorium, wore orange “Save Our Mascot” T-shirts or other Cambridge Indian attire. Public statements took about 2½ hours of a meeting that ultimately ran 3½ hours.

Opinions about the mascot ran roughly three for and two against, reflecting the board’s vote to keep the nickname and review the imagery.

Several people said that they or their family members had Native ancestry and that all of them were happy to be called “Indians.” Local business person Kathleen Ward said she was 44% Native American.

“To take away the mascot and name is ridiculous,” she said.