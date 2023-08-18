From a press release: The Distinguished Young Woman of Ticonderoga scholarship program returns this fall. The Distinguished Young Women has provided an opportunity for more than 400 young women to participate and awarded more than $200,000 in scholarship monies, according to local school counselor Tracey Cross-Baker.

The program, once known as the America’s Junior Miss program, celebrates the leadership, scholarship and talent of young women today. It is a national scholarship program that inspires high school women to develop their full, individual potential through a fun and transformative experience that culminates in the celebratory showcase of their accomplishments, Cross-Baker said.

All local participants are also eligible for multiple national college scholarships simply because of their participation in this local program.

Young women who reside in Putnam, Ticonderoga, and Hague and who will graduate with the Class of 2024 are eligible. An information session about the Ticonderoga program will be held on Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium of the Junior/Senior High School. Students and parents/guardians are encouraged to attend.

For more information about this year’s Ticonderoga program, please contact Tracey Cross-Baker at 518-585-2525 or at tlcb@hotmail.com.