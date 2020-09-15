 Skip to main content
Scholarship honoring Ed Bartholomew established
Ed Bartholomew

A scholarship benefiting local children has been established in the name of Ed Bartholomew, a former two-term mayor of Glens Falls who oversaw economic development for the city and Warren County until his July 21 death. Seen here: Bartholomew in 2017 announcing the list of projects that received Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.  

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — Friends and family of the late Ed Bartholomew have established a scholarship fund in his name, benefiting students of Glens Falls city schools and local charitable causes that help children.

The scholarship was established to honor the life and legacy of Bartholomew, the former Glens Falls mayor who oversaw economic development for the city and Warren County until his death on July 21.

Bartholomew is credited with various economic development projects throughout his years of public service, which include developing the downtown Civic Center (now known as Cool Insuring Arena,) establishing the Greater Glens Falls Transit System and bringing minor league baseball to East Field.

He was instrumental in securing a $10 million state grant to revitalize parts of downtown Glens Falls.

A memorial service for Bartholomew will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christ Church United Methodist on Bay Street. The service is invitation-only, but will be livestreamed on the EDC Warren County's YouTube page. 

Anyone wishing to contribute to the scholarship fund can send donations to GF Nation Fund, Inc., 21 Dix Ave., Glens Falls, New York 12801 in the name of Ed Bartholomew.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

