GLENS FALLS — When Bob Schiavoni first started working for the Glens Falls Department of Public Works, Dwight D. Eisenhower was president.
Schiavoni, 78, is planning to retire — for the second time — effective Jan. 1.
“After 55 years, it’s time to leave,” he said.
Schiavoni first retired in 2002 during a round of budget cuts. After a five-year hiatus, then-Councilman Jack Diamond asked Schiavoni to come back and he accepted.
“Glens Falls has been good to my family,” he said.
Schiavoni’s father worked for the city as a mason for more than 40 years.
Schiavoni’s post-retirement comeback was supposed to be for just one year. One year became two and then three and now a dozen.
“I was willing to help out and I want to help out,” he said.
Schiavoni said he marvels at how technology has changed since he first started working for the department in 1956, especially in the vehicles the department uses.
You have free articles remaining.
“The trucks they have today is like what the Cadillac was in my time,” he said. “They have radios, air conditioning. They have everything to work with.”
Roads have changed as well. Also, people are demanding. They expect to get out onto the roads immediately during a snowstorm.
“That’s what my job was: to make sure they get up, go to work and get back,” he said.
Schiavoni has a lot of grandchildren scattered around the country, so he will be busy in retirement visiting them.
Replacing him at the DPW will be Tom Girard. Girard is currently in charge of the city’s field operations in the Water and Sewer Department, which handles infrastructure issues that arise.
“He’s a nice guy. Change is always good,” Schiavoni said.
Mayor Dan Hall said Girard is going to do both jobs for awhile, and the city will see how it goes.
Hall said Schiavoni has done a great job and has a strong allegiance to Glens Falls.
“He works well with the mayors. He comes in every morning to see if the mayors have any priorities that need to be done and the constituents that need something. He’s helped to make sure that the elderly are taken care of. He takes it seriously. He takes it heart to make sure the job’s done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.