Schermerhorn seeks to build three airport hangars

QUEENSBURY — Rich Air is seeking to build three new hangars at Warren County airport.
Steve Abbott, general manager for the company, told a recent meeting of the Facilities Committee that he would like to build the hangars on the northern end of the airport.
He explained that there is a demand for larger hangars.
“In recent years, newer, faster and larger general aviation aircraft have grown in popularity,” he said.
Abbott was seeking the green light from the committee to begin planning and design. The committee gave its blessing, and Rich Air officials will be back at the committee’s September meeting to present plans.
Rich Air is owned by Rich Schermerhorn and is also the fixed base operator at the airport.
Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said there is a long waiting list for hangars, so the demand is definitely there. The county would have to decide how it wants to structure a land-lease for the space including the rate and length of time.
The leasing rate had typically been 25 cents per square foot, according to Hajos, but he and airport manager Robin Mapp have been looking at rates for other airports. They believe it should be raised to 50 cents per square foot, which it had been set at some point in the past.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild asked about whether the county should wait and develop its own hangars.
Hajos said the county is interested in doing that anyway and is in the process of seeking out grant funding.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said both projects could take place.
“There’s a certain efficiency that Rich Air is going to have in getting these done in a timely manner. If there’s additional demand, maybe then the county can look to doing their own,” he said.
Mapp added that the area the county was considering to build new hangars is on the southern end.
He said Abbott addressed his concerns on a tour of the intended location and he had no issue with the project.
