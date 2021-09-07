Schermerhorn seeks to build three airport hangars

QUEENSBURY — Rich Air is seeking to build three new hangars at Warren County airport.

Steve Abbott, general manager for the company, told a recent meeting of the Facilities Committee that he would like to build the hangars on the northern end of the airport.

He explained that there is a demand for larger hangars.

“In recent years, newer, faster and larger general aviation aircraft have grown in popularity,” he said.

Abbott was seeking the green light from the committee to begin planning and design. The committee gave its blessing, and Rich Air officials will be back at the committee’s September meeting to present plans.

Rich Air is owned by Rich Schermerhorn and is also the fixed base operator at the airport.

Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said there is a long waiting list for hangars, so the demand is definitely there. The county would have to decide how it wants to structure a land-lease for the space including the rate and length of time.