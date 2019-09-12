QUEENSBURY — Schermerhorm Real Estate Holdings has reversed its decision to charge the estate of a Queensbury man who died prior to moving in to a senior housing complex.
In a letter addressed to Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley, Maureen Dennis of Schermerhorn Management released the following statement:
"Given the unusual circumstances, we will provide the estate with a full refund and waive any additional charges. We are neither greedy nor insensitive. We are simply trying to follow the law and be fair in a very difficult situation, and we are sincerely trying to resolve this matter to the family's satisfaction."
The issue at hand concerned Charles Stoddard, 84, who signed a lease in mid-August to move into The Willows in Queensbury in September. He wanted to be closer to his daughter, June Stoddard-Finemore, but he died Aug. 16 before that could happen.
He had never moved in. He died so soon after signing the lease, he’d never even gotten a key. But June was notified that Schermerhorn Real Estate Holdings would be billing Stoddard’s estate for rent and utilities on the apartment until someone else was found to fill it.
The Stoddard family shared their experience with The Post-Star's news partner, WNYT-TV NewsChannel13 and in a Post-Star column written by Will Doolittle published Thursday.
It's nice to know that Schermerhorn Real Estate Holdings are stepping up and doing, imo, the right thing.
So now she wants to sound benevolent ... yet still no word from Schermerhorn himself. Judging from all the comments here and on Facebook, this is not their first dissatisfied customer. A heartfelt public apology is the only remedy here.
Bill Collier
Fort Edward
That is good to hear. It seemed that the original editorial was clearly attempting to discredit a person because they didn’t agree with their political views or positions. The comments about politics didn’t belong.
