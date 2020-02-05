Schermerhorn pays back doubly collected rent on apartment following tenant's death

HUDSON FALLS — In December, Schermerhorn Real Estate Holdings collected the rent twice on the same apartment — from a current resident and from the bank account of her deceased roommate.
It took two months, a memorable day spent outside the main office while the clerk refused to open the door, a letter from a lawyer and finally a call to The Post-Star to resolve what seemed to be a simple mistake.
Landlord Rich Schermerhorn has a standing policy that he will charge the full year’s rent to a tenant who dies during that lease. The tenant also automatically loses his or her security deposit because they “broke the lease” by dying.
However, in this case, the second tenant on the lease remained and was willing to pay the full rent.
Sandra Waterman, 74, died months before her lease expired at Kingswood Village in Hudson Falls. But when she died after a sudden illness in November, her roommate immediately filed paperwork to pay the rent with an automatic deduction from her own bank account.
In December, Schermerhorn took $845 from each account.
Waterman’s daughter Darcy Paradis thought the rental office had simply made an error and would refund her mother’s money. But Schermerhorn officials staunchly refused.
“They said because my mother is on the lease, she is still responsible,” Paradis said. Officials told her they were “just following the law.”
“OK, but this is morally wrong,” she said. “It’s not like they weren’t getting their money.”
It might seem like a small amount of money.
“But I would like that money back to help pay for the hospital bills,” Paradis said.
At one point, she drove to the main office with the roommate in tow, and bank statements from both banks to show that the rent had been charged twice.
You have free articles remaining.
Workers would not let her into the office.
“The door was locked. I thought that was funny, because it said on the website that it was open until 5. I rang the buzzer and a woman told me I had to call and make an appointment with (operations manager) Maureen (Dennis),” she said.
So, standing outside the door, she called. No one answered the phone.
Undeterred, she stayed there. Eventually a worker passing by asked if he could help her. She explained the situation and he went inside to inquire about Dennis.
He soon came outside, told her Dennis would be down “in a minute,” and left.
Dennis did not appear.
Then a delivery man arrived with furniture. He, too, pressed the buzzer and insisted that someone sign that he had delivered a package. Paradis decided that when he was allowed in, she would follow him.
Instead, a clerk “opened the door just enough to sign his pad” and closed it again.
Paradis called Dennis’ office again. Again there was no answer.
But when she got home, she had a voicemail from Dennis.
“She said that they were not disputing it, but that they were not going to reverse the charge because my mother is on the lease and she is still responsible,” Paradis said.
She called The Post-Star.
When a reporter contacted Schermerhorn about the problem, he claimed that privacy laws would not let him discuss it. However, hours later on Thursday he called Paradis and told her he was writing her a check.
He also asked her to call The Post-Star and tell the newspaper that he had resolved the issue.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.