Schermerhorn pays back doubly collected rent on apartment following tenant's death

“OK, but this is morally wrong,” she said. “It’s not like they weren’t getting their money.”

It might seem like a small amount of money.

“But I would like that money back to help pay for the hospital bills,” Paradis said.

At one point, she drove to the main office with the roommate in tow, and bank statements from both banks to show that the rent had been charged twice.

Workers would not let her into the office.

“The door was locked. I thought that was funny, because it said on the website that it was open until 5. I rang the buzzer and a woman told me I had to call and make an appointment with (operations manager) Maureen (Dennis),” she said.

So, standing outside the door, she called. No one answered the phone.

Undeterred, she stayed there. Eventually a worker passing by asked if he could help her. She explained the situation and he went inside to inquire about Dennis.

He soon came outside, told her Dennis would be down “in a minute,” and left.

Dennis did not appear.