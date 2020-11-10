Schermerhorn loses security deposit case

“The judge’s decision in this particular matter was not in our favor, and we will abide by it. Please be aware each apartment is as unique as the tenant that rents it. We’ve had multiple judgments awarded in our favor, each tenant and how they return the apartment is unique in and of itself,” she said in an email.

Last year, a senior attorney with Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York said he didn’t think Schermerhorn’s fees would stand up in court. But he noted that a tenant would have to take the case to court to find out.

Unbeknownst to him, that case was about be filed in small claims court in Queensbury. On Dec. 30, Erick Granger filed to get his security deposit back, after being billed $1,385 in damage and cleaning fees. That was more than his security deposit, so Granger paid $492 to move out.

The final straw for him was that Schermerhorn said he had destroyed the carpet.

“They said I left the place a mess. I’m retired law enforcement. I don’t mess around,” he said. “I challenged it.”

He didn’t hire a lawyer. Representing himself in civil court, he asked Schermerhorn to produce records of his move-in and move-out inspections as well as inspections for the previous tenant. That tenant had left cigarette burns in the carpet.