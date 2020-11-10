Schermerhorn loses security deposit case

QUEENSBURY — A judge has ruled that local landlord Rich Schermerhorn’s list of mandatory cleaning fees cannot be deducted from a renter’s security deposit.
In a case brought by a former tenant who contested the loss of his $890 deposit, County Court Judge John Hall said Schermerhorn could charge only for damage, not a lack of cleaning.
“After hearing the testimony of the respondent, and having received certain documentary evidence and photographs, the court found that certain expenses set forth in the Move Out Reconciliation Report constituted “normal wear and tear” and were therefore not subject to cleaning fees that were set forth in Schedule B of the lease agreement,” Hall wrote in a decision on Oct. 7.
He noted that the lease included a list of fees. Those ranged from $90 for cleaning the oven to $50 for wiping down a door. If a departing tenant did not sweep the patio or deck, the charge was $75.
“The appellant (Schermerhorn), however, was entitled to collect these expenses only for those damages that exceeded normal wear and tear,” Hall wrote.
Schermerhorn is not viewing the case as a reason to change the list of fees, however.
Office Manager Maureen Dennis said the fees were waived this time because of “judicial discretion” only.
“The judge’s decision in this particular matter was not in our favor, and we will abide by it. Please be aware each apartment is as unique as the tenant that rents it. We’ve had multiple judgments awarded in our favor, each tenant and how they return the apartment is unique in and of itself,” she said in an email.
Last year, a senior attorney with Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York said he didn’t think Schermerhorn’s fees would stand up in court. But he noted that a tenant would have to take the case to court to find out.
Unbeknownst to him, that case was about be filed in small claims court in Queensbury. On Dec. 30, Erick Granger filed to get his security deposit back, after being billed $1,385 in damage and cleaning fees. That was more than his security deposit, so Granger paid $492 to move out.
The final straw for him was that Schermerhorn said he had destroyed the carpet.
“They said I left the place a mess. I’m retired law enforcement. I don’t mess around,” he said. “I challenged it.”
He didn’t hire a lawyer. Representing himself in civil court, he asked Schermerhorn to produce records of his move-in and move-out inspections as well as inspections for the previous tenant. That tenant had left cigarette burns in the carpet.
At court, he won, which he didn’t expect. Queensbury Town Justice Eric Schwenker said he should get back $625, after agreeing that Schermerhorn had successfully proven some damage. The judge also tacked on a fine of $150, saying Schermerhorn had not responded to a subpoena to provide records Granger requested.
Schermerhorn immediately appealed. Upon appeal, Judge Hall dropped the fine, noting that Schermerhorn did bring the records to the trial. He said Schermerhorn still owed Granger $625, plus $15 in Granger’s court costs.
Schermerhorn has not paid the bill yet. Granger said Schermerhorn’s office manager told him to hire a lawyer to file a judgment against the company, at which point the company would pay.
Granger is not pleased.
“Now it’s a matter of principle. The money does not matter to me,” he said. “I was surprised I won the judgment to begin with. And for them to say they won’t pay — and there’s no way to collect? Now they’re starting to piss me off.”
Dennis said Schermerhorn would pay, as soon as Granger filed “the correct paperwork” with the county clerk. She said he had filed it incorrectly three times — the first two, which are incorrect now because the appeal changed the amount owed; and a new one that she said was also incorrect, although it had the correct amount.
“Once the correct paperwork is recorded with the county clerk by Mr. Granger, to include the three incorrect ones currently recorded with the county clerk's office being canceled/voided by him, and the correct proper paperwork is subsequently received by Schermerhorn, we will immediately remit payment in full,” Dennis said. “We have to comply with the legal process, as does Mr. Granger. We can assure you there is nothing nefarious going on by Schermerhorn.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
