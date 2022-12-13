Schermerhorn eyes another Lake George area for new construction

LAKE GEORGE — After acquiring the former site of Water Slide World at the corner of Route 9 and Route 9L in August, real estate developer Richard Schermerhorn is going before the town's Planning Board with his plans for another housing development nearby.

According to documents for Tuesday's meeting, Schermerhorn is bringing a sketch of another development planned for Bloody Pond Road in the town of Lake George consisting of "44 multi-family units, for a total of 11 buildings with four units."

Those plans also include a new private road, one parking space and a garage per unit, stormwater management, overall landscaping and extensive buffering from adjacent neighbors.

Water Slide World site

The plans for the former Water Slide World site only outline the demolition of the current buildings on the site, but require review from the board for "major stormwater design within 25 ft. of slopes which exceed 15% over a 100 ft. length."

The plans indicate the site will be "leveled to mimic pre-development drainage patterns" in order to ready the lot for Schermerhorn's proposed housing development there.

Site plans for the intended construction are expected to be submitted to the town in the beginning of the new year, according to town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.