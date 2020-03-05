Schermerhorn donates to build Halfway Brook Trail

QUEENSBURY- Landlord Richard Schermerhorn is donating all the material needed to build the new Halfway Brook trail this year.

He also donated the material for the Rush Pond trail, which was built in 2013.

The new trail will be built this spring by Bolt Landscaping. The Town Board accepted the company’s bid of $112,400 this week.

That doesn’t include the cost of the trail material, known as Item Four. It’s a mixture of crushed stone, sand and dirt. Schermerhorn will buy it and haul it to the work site. The donation is worth $50,000 to $60,000, Supervisor John Strough said.

"That saves us huge amounts of money," Strough said. "Plus, his trucks will haul it and he'll bring the trucks in as much as he can along the trail to get it closer."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Next, he plans to arrange a community bridge-building event. Once the first half of the trail is complete, he wants the public to come together to work on the bridge.

The 1.15 mile trail will go over the brook and wind through the city’s reservoir watershed.

"This is a wonderful public amenity," Strough said. "(Rich Schermerhorn) has been very, very accommodating. We're very lucky."