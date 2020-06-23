Schenectady man faces multiple charges following Lake George assault

LAKE GEORGE — A Schenectady man is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening her with a knife at Million Dollar Beach on Monday, State Police said.
A-Shawn Chapman, 22, is facing felony assault charges after hitting a woman in the face while parked at Million Dollar Beach and threatening her with a knife before running off shortly before 2 p.m., police said.
The woman was able to exit the vehicle and sought assistance from a park employee who contacted police.
Chapman was apprehended by State Police a short time later along Beach Road.
Police said he gave officers a fake name while being processed.
In addition to felony assault charges, Chapman has been charged with three misdemeanors, including menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and false presentation. He's also been charged with harassment, a violation.
Chapman was issued an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Lake George Town Court on July 30.
