Schenectady man drowns at the Day town beach

DAY — A Schenectady man drowned at the Day town beach on Sunday.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:35 p.m. about a missing man at the beach on North Shore Road. The man was discovered and removed from the water by good Samaritans assisting in the search, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived on scene and immediately deployed its defibrillator and began CPR. Emergency medical personnel and fire officials then arrived on scene and took over lifesaving efforts.

After extended attempts to revive the man, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Hashmatulh Yousefi. Police said he was at the beach to spend the day with family and friends when he went missing, and was ultimately found to have drowned in the water.

An autopsy performed on Monday at Saratoga Hospital ruled that the cause of death was asphyxia by drowning.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the good Samaritans present, Edinburgh Fire Department and Jessup’s Landing EMS, who assisted in the search and recovery, along with lifesaving efforts on scene.

