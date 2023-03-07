SCHROON LAKE — A Schenectady man died on Saturday after falling through the ice on Schroon Lake.

DEC forest rangers received a report at 2:15 a.m. of a missing person suspected of falling in the ice while snowmobiling earlier in the evening. Rangers responded in an airboat. The snow and wind slowed the response time, according to a news release.

At 8:47 a.m., the 71-year-old from Schenectady was found deceased. Rangers transported the body to shore and turned the deceased over to Schroon Lake Rescue. The case was turned over to New York State Police investigators.