Scenes: Weekend events

Scenes from weekend events in the Glens Falls area.

Whipple City Festival parade

Greenwich opened its 30th annual Whipple City Festival with a Friday evening parade through the community. The parade's theme celebrated first responders, as well as some would-be ones such as here on a Greenwich Youth Center float. A street festival with vendors and two morning running events were scheduled for Saturday. 
Law Enforcement Officers Weekend

Vintage police cars, including one from the Florida Highway Patrol, at right, line Canada Street on Friday evening near Shepard Park, where events connected with Law Enforcement Officers Weekend event were being held. Cars represented the NYPD, the Boston Police Department, the Atlantic City Police, Jersey City Police Department and other police agencies.
