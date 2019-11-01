QUEENSBURY — The town will use savings to entirely pay for a new highway garage, Town Board members agreed at a workshop meeting Monday.
The garage will likely cost more than $2.3 million. It will be 30,000 square feet and will house 22 tandem trucks with plows.
The town has enough money in savings to handle the project: $2.3 million set aside specifically for this project, plus another $500,000 surplus expected at the end of this fiscal year that could be tapped if needed, Supervisor John Strough said.
Board members voted unanimously Monday to go out to bid. While they won't know the total cost until those bids come in, Strough said it would be “considerably less” than $2.75 million, which is the current cost of a larger commercial warehouse that is for sale.
The board plans to also approve getting a bond. That’s just to prove to bidders that the town can afford the project.
“We won’t take out the bond, but we will pass one to show the contractors we have the money,” Strough said.
Board members did not support getting a loan. Instead, they started saving for the new garage in 2016. Strough said a loan could hurt the town in a recession, when sales tax revenue decreases. The town’s budget is largely funded by sales tax revenue, and in the current climate, that revenue could easily cover annual loan payments. But if the revenue were to drop precipitously, the Town Board would not be able to cut a loan the way it could cut other expenses.
Town officials considered renovating the current highway garage. The garage doors no longer close all the way, much of the insulation has rotted and there are holes in the walls. It was built in 1974.
But the cost to repair everything was estimated at $800,000 to $900,000, Strough said.
“And they said you’re just throwing away money,” he added.
The new building will be insulated and will have fewer garage doors, to make it more energy-efficient to heat. It will also have LED lights.
There are solar panels on the current building. The new project doesn’t include solar panels, which are expensive, but they could be added in the future, Strough said.
