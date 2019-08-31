BOLTON LANDING — The multicolored rock retaining wall along Sagamore Road just before the Green Island Bridge in Bolton Landing has weathered the ravages of water, ice and time for more than a century.
But a few weeks ago, a small section of the randomly-sized boulders gave way, with several rocks landing right into one of the boat bays at the Waters Edge Marina.
"One hundred and thirty-five years of use out of a wall, that’s pretty good, don’t you think?" asks Joanie Waters, marina owner.
But Waters does not want the county to rush into a decision about the its repair, because she wants the county to consider preserving the historic wall she has been looking at everyday for 49 years.
"I have a lot of hope because, when I was around town yesterday, people would say, ‘oh, no, they can’t put a cement wall in there.’”
When the relatively small segment collapsed couple weeks ago, Waters started making calls to the county and the historical society about repairing the historic structure instead of replacing it with concrete.
She said when she talked to the county, there was some mention of cost.
“There are some things that cannot be decided because they are cost-effective, and this is one of them," she said. "You are taking a piece of history and getting rid of it because it’s a problem, and replacing it with something new."
Still, Kevin Hajos, superintendent of Warren County Department of Public Works, said they might not have to replace the whole segment of the rock retaining wall that supports the roadway to the bridge.
"I get it, it is historical. But in my belief, — I have been an engineer for 25 years — the rest of the rocks could start to come down," he said, adding that they are working with a structural engineer to see what options there are in repairing the wall.
"We are asking the engineer to check and see if there is a possibility of maintaining the existing wall," he said, wondering if water got behind the wall. "I don't know if we are able to save it, repairing it in one spot. I told Joanie that we would put up a retaining wall with a face that looks like stone."
According to Hajos, whatever repairs are needed, they would not have to close the bridge.
"Whatever we eventually do, it will be an alternating one-way," he said, explaining they could not close-off the roadway to the Sagamore resort.
Nonetheless, Waters is also checking to see if there might be some historical preservation funds available, and she said she called the Warren County Historical society for help.
"He's going to look into it," she said.
Ted Caldwell, co-historian for the Town of Bolton Historical Society, said the wall has been bulging in that section for some time.
"There have been over 100 years of winters with freezing and thawing," he said, adding that because the Sagamore is on the historic register, there might be some sort of historical funding available.
Hajos said that the Sagamore owns the bridge, but the retaining wall and the roadway leading to the bridge are the county's responsibility.
Waters just discovered that the county owns the wall, and she wonders why it was not maintained.
"Now that I know it belongs to the county, where has the county been without ever looking to see that it needed cement to hold it up," she said, pointing to sections of the wall that have mortar between the rocks and a section that does not.
Waters believes the wall, a part of her family's landscape for nearly a century, is an important part of the community's history.
"I don't know if anything will ever come from this," she said about speaking up for the wall's preservation. "But, you know what, I couldn't live with myself if I hadn't tried to do something. How do you put a price tag on something that has been here for 135 years? You don't just push it away, you save it."
