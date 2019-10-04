GLENS FALLS — Several groups that support President Donald Trump will hold a rally Saturday with unloaded rifles, city officials announced Friday.
City officials wanted to get the word out so that no one is surprised by the scene Saturday.
“We want to let people know not to be alarmed,” Mayor Dan Hall said Friday. “They will be unloaded. They’re just displaying them.”
The rally will begin at 2 p.m. at Centennial Circle on a particularly busy day. There will be a gun show at the nearby Cool Insuring Arena from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then fans start arriving to the evening event at the arena: a 7 p.m. preseason hockey game between the Adirondack Thunder and Reading Royals.
Police Chief Tony Lydon said he is worried about the influx of hockey fans walking past the rally, which in the past has featured a man from the North Country Deplorables shouting insults at children from a megaphone. At one rally, that man told counter-protesters not to bring their children next time.
That could be a problem Saturday.
“We’re going to have families, young children there,” Lydon said. “It’s a cause of concern for public safety and public perception.”
But the protesters have a Second Amendment right to display rifles, he said.
“You can have a rifle in public as long as it’s unloaded,” Lydon said. “You can’t have ammunition at the same place. You can’t have any type of assault weapon in public, such as a military-style rifle. That can’t be publicly displayed. You can’t publicly display pistols in New York state.”
Protesters also can’t make threatening gestures with their rifles or make verbal remarks about using the guns.
“Public display is different from brandishing or pointing,” Lydon said. “Nobody should ever point a weapon at anyone.”
But just holding it isn’t menacing, he added. The criminal act of menacing is “actually pointing a weapon and threatening to use it,” he said.
Police will be on scene during the rally and will enforce the law, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back later at poststar.com for more.
