Saturday night fire in Kingsbury was accidental

Kingsbury was accidentalKINGSBURY — A late night fire on Route 196 over the weekend displaced four residents and destroyed their home.

The county fire coordinator said this week that the fire was accidental.

Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol said the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company responded to reports of a structure fire at 1671 Route 196 in the town of Kingsbury on Saturday night.

One adult and three teenagers, 13, 15, and 17, were provided immediate emergency aid and financial assistance from volunteers, according to a news release from the Northeastern Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Bristol said firefighters were able to control the blaze within an hour, but unable to salvage the home. A section of Route 196 was closed while the crew battled the blaze.

“The fire resulted in a complete loss and required extensive overhaul because the roof of the home collapsed,” he stated on Wednesday.

A news item in Monday’s Post-Star incorrectly referred to the location of the home as being in Fort Edward.

— JANA DECAMILLA

