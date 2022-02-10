 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday night fire in Kingsbury was accidental

  • 0

Saturday night fire in

Kingsbury was accidentalKINGSBURY — A late night fire on Route 196 over the weekend displaced four residents and destroyed their home.

The county fire coordinator said this week that the fire was accidental.

Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol said the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company responded to reports of a structure fire at 1671 Route 196 in the town of Kingsbury on Saturday night.

One adult and three teenagers, 13, 15, and 17, were provided immediate emergency aid and financial assistance from volunteers, according to a news release from the Northeastern Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Bristol said firefighters were able to control the blaze within an hour, but unable to salvage the home. A section of Route 196 was closed while the crew battled the blaze.

“The fire resulted in a complete loss and required extensive overhaul because the roof of the home collapsed,” he stated on Wednesday.

People are also reading…

A news item in Monday’s Post-Star incorrectly referred to the location of the home as being in Fort Edward.

— JANA DECAMILLA

— JANA DECAMILLA

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigating missing person

Police investigating missing person

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the whereabouts of Erik Martin Font, after they discovered his abandoned vehicle on Buckbee Road in the town of Queensbury early Wednesday morning.

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News