Satellite technology to be used to combat spread of hemlock woolly adelgid

The program will cover 4,400 square miles and will extend to the northern portion of the Lake George basin to Troy in Rensselaer County.

Davies said detecting hemlock woolly adelgid is no easy task. The species can be hard to spot even when up close, and with so many trees that could possibly be infected, knowing where to look is vital.

"Early detection of hemlock woolly adelgid is a real challenge," he said. "It's very difficult to find on the ground."

The program will use freely available satellite sources, including NASA's Landsat and the European Space Agency's Sentinel, said Andrew Reinmann, an assistant professor with CUNY's Advanced Science Research Center.

"You can sort of think of these satellites as collecting just digital images much like our cameras would do," he said.

Healthy hemlock trees would appear a darker shade of green compared to those that are infected, Reinmann said.

There are plans to eventually roll the program out on a state level and incorporate other satellites and technologies to identifying infected trees, but nothing is set in stone just yet. Siy said plans will continue to be developed in the months ahead.

"This isn't a sprint, it's a marathon," he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

