Sasquatch festival gets big in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — If there were any Sasquatch doubters at Saturday’s Sasquatch Calling Festival, they were scarcer than the elusive hominoid itself.

Sasquatch mugs, toys, statues, books and T-shirts were selling briskly, and lectures from Sasquatch researchers and witnesses drew enthusiastic audiences.

Jeff and Sue Scuzzi were down to their last three concrete “baby Sasquatch” statues before noon. The Scuzzis, from Rock City Falls, also had garden statues with other motifs, but the Sasquatches, priced at $40 for the small version and $90 for the big one, were bringing in the customers.

“We sell out of the babies every year,” Sue Scuzzi said.

Investigator Steve Kulls warned that, although Sasquatch may be real, not all Sasquatch evidence is. Kulls, who bills himself as the “Squatch Detective,” a shortened reference to Sasquatch, said he had debunked several hoaxes, including a 2008 Bigfoot body hoax in Georgia, one from Canada, and another researcher who created a hoax in Oregon.

Kulls was scheduled to do a presentation later in the day on Sasquatch hoaxes.

“I study the psychology behind hoaxes,” the Cohoes resident said. Contrary to common assumption, “it’s rarely about money. It’s mostly for a psychological need to become an important person in a community.”

Brian Gosselin’s sighting of a Sasquatch on Whitehall’s Abair Road in 1982, among others that year, put Whitehall on the Sasquatch map. Gosselin and his wife Sue had copies of their book, “Abair Road: The True Story,” for sale and Gosselin was busy signing them for fans. Forty years after the Abair Road incident, Gosselin is still researching local Bigfoot evidence. A signboard at the Gosselins’ table had photos of investigations in remote areas of Fort Ann and Whitehall.

New sightings are “continual,” said Whitehall investigator Paul Bartholomew. Sightings are most common at road crossings, since that’s where people and wildlife are most likely to encounter each other, he said. Other evidence includes tracks and recordings of vocalizations.

The term “Bigfoot” didn’t come into common use until the 1950s, Bartholomew said. When he does web research, he enters phrases such as “strange bear,” “wild man,” “giant man of the mountains,” and Native American names such as “windigo.”

“There’s a rich history,” Bartholomew said.

Bartholomew had plaster casts of Bigfoot tracks, including a monster track found in 1985 in China. Legends and reported sightings of Sasquatch-like creatures have been collected around the world, he said.

“It’s a global enigma,” Bartholomew said.

There was nothing enigmatic about the enthusiasm for the festival.

“It’s been very, very hectic,” said Barbara Spoor, who organized the festival for the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce. The sixth annual festival had around 80 vendors, from the Christmas Cheer committee to a beer garden, a full slate of speakers, and the famous calling contest to wrap up at 5 p.m.

As of midday, more than 40 people had signed up for the calling contest, Spoor said. The two divisions were for children and adults.

What does a Sasquatch sound like?

Various recordings have been made of possible Sasquatch vocalizations, Spoor said.

“It’s been described as a deep belly howl,” she said. “It’s fun to hear the variations.”

The festival is important for the community.

“We’re an upstate New York rural town,” Spoor said. “We’ve seen a lot of hardship. This has brought a little light to town. The community has embraced it. We’ve had more community involvement this year, with the Scouts, small businesses, churches and schools.”

A passerby added that Sasquatch has put Whitehall on the map. He compared the town to Roswell, New Mexico, and its UFO connection, and Mount Pleasant, Ohio’s Mothman sightings in the 1960s.

Real or not, Sasquatch can change lives. Lori Trudeau, from West Greenwich, Rhode Island, was selling Sasquatch plush toys and painted plywood cutouts at her “Adopt a Squatch RI” booth.

“I always wanted to see one in the woods behind my house, so I made an 8-foot plywood cutout,” Trudeau said.

Her friends wanted Bigfoot cutouts, too, so she made more. Then she couldn’t find Bigfoot plush toys that she liked and designed her own.

“I was selling them on my website and on Etsy. People just went crazy over them,” Trudeau said.

One toy even went to a star of “Expedition Bigfoot” on the Travel Channel and Discovery, she said.

“Who wouldn’t want to see a Bigfoot?” Trudeau said. “It just exploded from there.”