ALBANY — A Saratoga Springs woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to misappropriating funds from a veteran as his appointed fiduciary.

JoAnne Natalie, 64, admitted that after being appointed as fiduciary for a veteran, between September 2019 and January 2021 she stole, embezzled and misappropriated $50,174.42 of the veteran’s VA benefits by using them for her own personal ends. She also admitted to neglecting and failing to submit any required accountings to the VA, as required by law.

United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby will sentence Natalie on July 27. Natalie faces a maximum term of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of up to 3 years, and restitution to the estate of the veteran and any other identified victims. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the sentencing guidelines and other factors.

The VA Office of Inspector General investigated this case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping.

This case is part of the Elder Justice Initiative. Its mission is to support and coordinate the department’s enforcement and efforts to combat elder abuse, neglect and financial fraud and scams that target the nation’s older adults. Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving elders can call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311.