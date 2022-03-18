Saratoga Springs triumphs in Post-Star Academic Bowl

QUEENSBURY — “The statue of which literary character stands outside the London Underground Baker Street Station,” was one of the questions asked during this year’s Post-Star Academic Bowl hosted by Queensbury High School.

It took a 14-year-old student of the JV South Glens Falls team 4 seconds to ring the buzzer to answer the question correctly:

“Sherlock Holmes,” she said.

But it was the Saratoga Springs team that emerged as this year’s victor after defeating South Glens Falls in the final round.

The 34th year of the competition featured 16 teams from 14 schools in the region, with some of the schools dividing into two teams.

The school teams are asked a wide range of challenging questions on just about every subject.

Joe Laboda has been involved in the student academic trivia event for over 30 years, and writes many of the questions.

He is no stranger to pop trivia — in 1990, Laboda won on “Jeopardy!” twice and appeared on the show three times.

Laboda and the commissioner of the Academic Bowl, Pattye Nicolls, are two key figures involved in creating a generation of very bright students from the region.

“We’re like a big family. We all know each other very well, I’ve been doing this for 20 years. A lot of them involved have been working together for at least that long,” Nicolls said.

“During the first round, we do bracketed tournaments, so the number one team played the number eight team, and that team lost by pretty much one question. It’s one of the things, the matches can be very close,” Nicolls said.

That number eight team, Minerva, came very close to beating the number one team, South High, Nicolls said.

“Although it happened way before any of you were born, we hope you can recall some of the important events of the 20th century,” Laboda asked the students in the semifinal round between South Glens Falls and Warrensburg.

A bonus round of four to five questions challenged the students on a number of significant historical events, such as the stock market crash, which caused the Great Depression, and the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The South High JV team answered them all correctly.

South High ended up beating Warrensburg and rocketed into the finals to face off national qualifiers Saratoga Springs.

The organizers of the event had to put the young South High team against varsity teams because they “slaughtered” the kids their age, Nicolls said.

Saratoga Springs beat Hudson Falls in the semifinals to face South High in the final round. With only 10 questions left, the two finalists were still neck to neck with each other.

“It was a close match,” said one of the three coaches for South High, Michael Davies.

Saratoga Springs ended up winning the tournament by only seven questions.

“I now know how Atlas felt when he got the weight of the world off his shoulders,” one of Saratoga students said.

Even this remark, meant as a joke, was steeped in an appreciation for knowledge and intellectual curiosity shared by many, if not all, of the students who competed in the annual event.

Nicolls commented that the sportsmanship this year was the best it’s ever been.

“The kids who got eliminated were still pleasant, happy and supportive of one another,” she said.

“Many of the students who compete are not athletic, so this gives them an opportunity to thrive,” Nicolls added.

While the Saratoga Springs students were exuberant and relieved after winning the competition, they were nonetheless humble and reflective.

“I think the nature of the competition is to be mentally present, but when the opposing team gets a string of questions right, it can be very demoralizing, it can throw you off,” a student said.

Both South High and Saratoga Springs will be flying to either Chicago or New Orleans to compete with other schools in the country.

The nationals have traditionally been held in Washington, D.C.

In 2006, Nicolls coached the Glens Falls team and qualified for the nationals, where they won five of the seven matches. National teams are guaranteed six matches, and if a team wins at least four matches they move on to the finals.

When Glens Falls competed in 2006, the team won five of the seven matches.

“We flew out of Albany to Washington at 6 a.m. Getting the kids up for the flight was a challenge in itself,” Nicolls said.

This year’s nationals will take place late May, early June.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.