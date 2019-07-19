{{featured_button_text}}
Marylou Whitney celebrates her 90th birthday before the Whitney race in 2016 at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga Springs socialite has died at the age of 93 according to NYRA.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Marylou Whitney, known as the "Queen of Saratoga," died Friday at the age of 93, the New York Racing Association announced.

She is well-known around Saratoga as a horse owner and philanthropist.

An announcement was made Friday at Saratoga Race Course and a moment of silence was held.

Whitney was named as a 2019 Horse Racing Hall of Fame inductee, joining 15 others. 

Among her horses was Birdstone, who won the Belmont and Travers in 2004.

The late Ogden Phipps bred and developed horses at Claiborne Farm and had 12 champions, including Hall of Famers Buckpasser, Easy Goer, Heavenly Prize and Personal Ensign.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Aug. 2 at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion in Saratoga.

Whitney leaves behind her husband John Hendrickson and had five children, according to her biography.

She had four children, Marion Louise, Frank, Henry and Heather, with Frank Hosford, a wealthy member of the John Deere family. They were married in 1948. The couple would eventually divorce she would remarry Cornelius V. Whitney in 1958.

C.V. Whitney was a co-founder of Pan American Airlines and the couple had one daughter, Cornelia. The couple has a 135-acre Cady Hill estate in Saratoga Springs.

Whitney and her husband created the Saratoga Backstretch Appreciation Program in 2008. This program includes various social events for the workers and their families throughout the racing season at Saratoga Race Course. Individuals and businesses help finance the events.

In 2011, a rose garden in Whitney's honor was unveiled in Congress Park. The long-stemmed pink roses were created especially for Whitney.

For many years, Whitney was known for her annual gala every summer the night before the running of the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

A day of horse racing is held annually in her honor titled Whitney Day. 

This year's card is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Check back to poststar.com as this story develops.

