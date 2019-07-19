SARATOGA SPRINGS — Marylou Whitney, known as the "Queen of Saratoga," died Friday at the age of 93, the New York Racing Association announced.
She is well-known around Saratoga as a horse owner and philanthropist.
An announcement was made Friday at Saratoga Race Course and a moment of silence was held.
Whitney was named as a 2019 Horse Racing Hall of Fame inductee, joining 15 others.
Among her horses was Birdstone, who won the Belmont and Travers in 2004.
The late Ogden Phipps bred and developed horses at Claiborne Farm and had 12 champions, including Hall of Famers Buckpasser, Easy Goer, Heavenly Prize and Personal Ensign.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Aug. 2 at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion in Saratoga.
Whitney leaves behind her husband John Hendrickson and had five children, according to her biography.
She had four children, Marion Louise, Frank, Henry and Heather, with Frank Hosford, a wealthy member of the John Deere family. They were married in 1948. The couple would eventually divorce she would remarry Cornelius V. Whitney in 1958.
C.V. Whitney was a co-founder of Pan American Airlines and the couple had one daughter, Cornelia. The couple has a 135-acre Cady Hill estate in Saratoga Springs.
Whitney and her husband created the Saratoga Backstretch Appreciation Program in 2008. This program includes various social events for the workers and their families throughout the racing season at Saratoga Race Course. Individuals and businesses help finance the events.
In 2011, a rose garden in Whitney's honor was unveiled in Congress Park. The long-stemmed pink roses were created especially for Whitney.
For many years, Whitney was known for her annual gala every summer the night before the running of the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.
A day of horse racing is held annually in her honor titled Whitney Day.
This year's card is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Check back to poststar.com as this story develops.
Our hearts are broken, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Marylou Whitney at the age of 93. The Queen of Saratoga was one of racing's most dedicated supporters and a tremendous ambassador for the industry. We send our condolences to her family and friends... pic.twitter.com/leQbZJ7z5F— NYRA (@TheNYRA) July 19, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.