Saratoga Springs man killed in Route 29 motorcycle crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man is dead following a Tuesday night motorcycle crash on Route 29.

An investigation determined 54-year-old William Benton was traveling west along the roadway on a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by an 81-year-old man from Middle Grove.

The truck driver, who police did not identify, was driving in the opposite direction and attempting to make a left onto Brook Road when the vehicles collided, according to Saratoga Springs police.

Benton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver was uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to police.

The Saratoga Springs Fire Department, New York State Park Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office provide assistance at the scene.

