Jim Hill knows some men who would rather die than risk prostate surgery.
So the Saratoga Springs man wrote an “embarrassingly candid” book about his surgery — to tell men every detail they need to know about how to beat prostate cancer and whether they’ll ever have sex again afterward.
The book, “Midpoint: Manhood, Masculinity, and Prostate Cancer,” can be pre-ordered from Amazon and Barnes & Noble now. It comes out July 31.
“'Midpoint' is the book I looked for but could not find when I was diagnosed with stage 3 prostate cancer,” Hill said. “The treatment often leaves men with incontinence and impotence. I've spoken to men who said, 'I'd rather take five years off my life than deal with diapers.' I've known men who had the surgery but just accepted they'd never have sex again. But there's a lot of different outcomes here.”
He wanted to know what treatment could save his life while having the least chance of those outcomes. But most people don’t talk about it, much less write about it.
All he could find were blogs — mostly with a faith-based angle — and clinical books written by physicians. He researched every option, laying them all out in the book, and described what happened after he chose surgery.
“The nitty-gritty: this is what happens when you have to wear a catheter,” he said.
He even discusses sex in the book. His surgeon had to cut some of the nerves in a nerve bundle near the prostate.
“Fortunately, there are two nerve bundles. The body adjusts,” he said. “But it takes a year to two years for your body to recover from the trauma.”
During that time, if tissue isn’t kept moving and oxygenated, it can atrophy. By the time the nerves can create a full erection, the tissue can’t sustain it. He went to a sexual rehabilitation program to ensure that wouldn’t happen.
“I know quite a few men who had no idea this existed,” he said. “They just cross their fingers.”
For everyone else — get the book.
Glens Falls Hospital recognized for stroke care
Earlier this year, Glens Falls Hospital was designated a Stroke Center by the state Department of Health. That meant local ambulances would take all potential stroke victims to the hospital because guidelines call for them to head to the nearest stroke center.
Now, the hospital has been recognized for giving those patients the right treatment.
The hospital received the Bronze Quality award from the American Heart Association. To earn the award, the hospital must provide at least 85 percent of the national, research-based stroke treatment to patients for at least 90 consecutive days.
The hospital hasn’t been a stroke center long enough to earn the silver or gold awards, which require the 85 percent compliance with national treatment guidelines for 12 months and 24 months.
The hospital was also recognized for reducing the wait time before stroke patients receive the clot-buster “tissue plasminogen activator,” or tPA. That is the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
The hospital is using the American Heart Association’s guidelines to improve patient outcomes.
“The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes,” said Cassandra Moore, the hospital’s stroke program coordinator.
Saratoga Hospital wins heart treatment award
Saratoga Hospital was also recognized by the American Heart Association, this time for improving treatment for patients suffering severe heart attacks.
The hospital received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award.
Two years ago, the hospital began offering 24/7 emergency cardiac services through its affiliation with Albany Medical Center.
Saratoga Hospital earned the award by meeting specific performance standards to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients.
Those patients experience the deadliest type of heart attack: an ST elevation myocardial infarction, caused by a blockage that stops blood flow to the heart. Patients die unless doctors can restore blood flow quickly, either through surgery or with clot-busting medication. More than 250,000 people a year have this type of heart attack in the United States.
“Saratoga Hospital is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients right here in Saratoga Springs, 24/7, close to home, when minutes matter,” said Dr. Theodoros Laddis, chief of the hospital’s Division of Cardiology. “That’s why we worked so hard to create the Interventional Cardiology program.”
