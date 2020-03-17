Saratoga Springs looks to help homeless avoid coronavirus

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The Senior Center at 5 William St. will be converted into an emergency homeless shelter to help people avoid the new coronavirus.

It will be used by homeless people currently staying in the Code Blue Shelter at 4 Adelphi.

The City Council unanimously approved the conversion in a special meeting Monday.

“Our team is so grateful to Saratoga Spring’s City Council and Mayor Meg Kelly for their unanimous vote. In this new location, we will have three rooms which will easily allow for separation. I am proud and grateful to work in a city that cares so deeply for its most vulnerable,” Karen Gregory, executive director of Shelters of Saratoga, said in a statement.

The Code Blue shelter houses up to 61 people each night, but it is not set up for a quarantine.

The Case Managed Emergency Shelters house up to 32 people a night, in a group setting.

Gregory said it would be hard to contain the virus if it spreads to the homeless, because they often do not have access to running water and can’t easily be quarantined. They are also often older and in poor health, which makes them more vulnerable to the virus.

“People experiencing homelessness not only are challenged to do what we are asking like, washing hands, staying indoors, talking to their medical providers when they are not feeling well - but many are already impacted with health issues, thus putting them at-high risk of contracting the virus,” Gregory said.

