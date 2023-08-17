From a press release: Franklin Community Center to hold “Cheers To 40 Years” anniversary event on Sept. 28, 2023 from 5:30 – 8:30pm at 550 Waterfront by Druthers.

Since 1983, Franklin Community Center has provided vital programs and services to individuals and families in Saratoga County. The not-for-profit’s mission is to provide services that improve the quality of life and foster a sense of neighborhood, community and family for all people.

The event will commemorate and honor all who contributed and partnered with FCC over the years to create a lasting impact in the Saratoga County community.

“Franklin Community Center looks forward to the next 40 years as we continue to grow and are honored to continue to serve Saratoga Springs and the surrounding area. We’re grateful to our board, staff, volunteers, donors and partners who have nourished FCC and this celebration is as much about their dedication as it is about the work we have accomplished over the last 4 decades,” Executive Director Kari Cushing said.

Tickets for the Celebration event are $75 and are available online at www.franklincommunitycenter.org.