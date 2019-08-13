SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Department of Public Works announced Tuesday milling and paving will be conducted on several streets within the city limits from Aug. 26 through 29.
The work is as follows:
Aug. 26 and 27
- Milling will occur on Abie Drive from Marion Place to Diamond Place, Diamond Place from Marion Place to Nelson Avenue and Pilkington Lane from Dead End to East Avenue. More milling will be conducted on Granger Avenue from Fifth Avenue to Caroline Street.
Aug. 28 and 29
- Paving will be conducted Pave Abie Drive from Marion Place to Diamond Place and from Diamond Place from Marion Place to Nelson Avenue as well as Pilkington Lane from Dead End to East Avenue. Paving will conclude on Granger Avenue from Fifth Avenue to Caroline Street.
Work will begin at 6 a.m. and should be completed by 2 p.m. daily.
There is no parking of cars on the street during these hours, and driveway access/egress will be limited with potentially lengthy delays.
