Saratoga Springs couple kept apart due to coronavirus concerns

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Cynthia Sodher is a bookish intellectual with a master's degree who loved going to plays with her husband and never bothered him about his sports car collection.

But for all her positive attributes, Cynthia Sodher has one fatal flaw, Herbert Sodher joked — her husband of more than five decades: "She has horrible taste in men," he said.

Herbert Sodher loves making his wife laugh. These days, that's about all he can do. Cynthia Sodher, 78, has Alzheimer's disease and lives in hospice at Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs. Though she can't communicate well, her sense of humor is still intact, said her husband, who up until recently visited her several times a week, grabbing a ride from a friend when he could or paying for a cab when necessary.

He often entered her room exclaiming: "Hello beautiful, what the hell are you doing hanging in a place like this?"

But now, Sodher, 79, isn't sure when he will be able to hear his wife laugh again. Concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic led Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week to ban visitation at nursing homes, except when the visit is medically necessary or the patient is at an end-of-life situation.