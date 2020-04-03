Saratoga Springs comes out and claps for first responders

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic were honored Friday evening outside the Saratoga Hospital campus.
The event called We Clap Because We Care attracted a large gathering that clapped, honked and cheered to show support for the Saratoga Springs Fire Department, Saratoga Springs Police Department, Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, State Police and Saratoga Hospital.
To watch a video of the display visit the Saratoga Hospital Facebook page or click the following link: https://www.facebook.com/SaratogaHospital/videos/655417108605708/
