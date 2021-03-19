Saratoga Springs artist paints masks, creates custom live wedding paintings during pandemic

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A year ago this week, Gretchen Louise Tisch realized she had to adapt.
She was still selling the art prints and jewelry at her studio on Broadway, Feathered Antler, that she always had. But she needed something new to reflect the times, so she started making pandemic masks.
At first, she would make the masks herself from extra fabric she had lying around. Those sold out quickly.
Then she realized she could make the masks more efficiently by painting them, while still giving them her go-to bright colors to nurture a positive mindset in her customers.
“I wanted to keep like my happy, jolly colors. They’re out there to make people happy because I knew everything was feeling really dark,” Tisch said. “But I also knew that I needed to stay relevant. So I was like, ‘Well, if I’m going to have to wear a mask, I want it to be pretty.’ I decided to order blank ones and then paint the designs. I can paint quicker than I can sew. I probably sold close to 500. And they’re still selling, which is great.”
Tisch’s masks, which sell for $10, are an addition to the growing assortment of pieces sold at her studio, which she opened in 2016 and where she also sells her original paintings, jackets, shirts and hats. Much of Tisch’s work reflects her admiration for nature. She likes to repurpose the things around her, hence the name Feathered Antler.
“I’ve always been looking for all sorts of things to turn into art materials since I was little,” she said. “If you look at my art, it’s always repurposing and finding materials that I can turn into art that someone might think is trash or boring.”
She paints custom pet portraits from a source photo and encourages pet owners to request any fun props or a change in location for the painting.
“They’re giving people that reminder of a place that they went for a place that they’re excited to go to,” Tisch said. “And a lot of it feels like the Adirondacks. So it’s their home turf. And it just makes them happy to remind them how beautiful it is where we live right now.”
Some of the happiest reactions to her work come from those who commission live wedding portraits. The pieces, which vary in price since they are customizable, usually take Tisch about five hours to mock up on canvases ranging from 16-by-20 to 24-by-32. She did the most she has ever done in 2020, with 10 socially distant weddings under her belt.
“I see my perspective of how beautiful the wedding is,” Tisch said. “And they might be thinking like, ‘This is exciting, but I wish that it was bigger.’ But once you see it turn into a painting, it kind of just makes you realize how special it was because you did have this really, really intimate experience and you can always have the party celebration later in life. And this was just this moment celebrating this tiny little celebration.”
The $20 framed prints of her originals are a best-seller at her studio on 517 Broadway, and the masks are still selling well.
“It’s a piece of art, wearable art. So people have been grabbing those with like a greeting card and a piece of jewelry and art prints. So it’s just like a nice additional thing when they’re grabbing a bunch of items,” she said. “They’re making something happy and exciting about a weird time.”
She has learned she doesn’t need to travel the world to find inspiration — sometimes it can come from a small wedding on a summer day, a view of the Adirondacks or the joy her work has brought customers over the last 12 months.
“I’m probably more inspired than I’ve ever been because of this, because all I had was my art to get me through this,” she said.