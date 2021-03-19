Saratoga Springs artist paints masks, creates custom live wedding paintings during pandemic

“I’ve always been looking for all sorts of things to turn into art materials since I was little,” she said. “If you look at my art, it’s always repurposing and finding materials that I can turn into art that someone might think is trash or boring.”

She paints custom pet portraits from a source photo and encourages pet owners to request any fun props or a change in location for the painting.

“They’re giving people that reminder of a place that they went for a place that they’re excited to go to,” Tisch said. “And a lot of it feels like the Adirondacks. So it’s their home turf. And it just makes them happy to remind them how beautiful it is where we live right now.”

Some of the happiest reactions to her work come from those who commission live wedding portraits. The pieces, which vary in price since they are customizable, usually take Tisch about five hours to mock up on canvases ranging from 16-by-20 to 24-by-32. She did the most she has ever done in 2020, with 10 socially distant weddings under her belt.