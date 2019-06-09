{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Daniel F.S. Valastro, 28, of Gansevoort and Austin D. Hanna, 22, of Granville have been arrested in relation to unregistered social media accounts, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Police say both men are in violation of a law that mandates registered sex offenders must notify law enforcement of social media accounts they create. 

Valastro was arrested on Wednesday, May 29, and Hanna was arrested on Thursday, May 30. Both men have charged with class E felonies.

Valastro was released on appearance tickets returnable to the Moreau Town Court on a later date and Hanna was released pending further action after appearing before the Honorable Jeffrey B. McCabe in the Moreau Town Court, according to police. 

