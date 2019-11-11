SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Police are looking into an incident where a gun was fired into the floor of a Putnam Street club early Sunday.
No injuries were reported when a shot was fired around 2:30 a.m. as a concert at Putnam Place let out.
Saratoga Springs Police were outside at the time, and heard the shot. The crowd rushed out and police went in and evidence of a gunshot into the floor was found. No one reporting a gunshot wound was brought to any local hospital, and no gun was recovered.
You have free articles remaining.
Saratoga Springs Police investigators are combing through surveillance footage trying to identify a possible suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Saratoga Springs Police at 518-584-1800 or call 518-584-TIPS to remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.