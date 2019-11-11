{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Police are looking into an incident where a gun was fired into the floor of a Putnam Street club early Sunday.

No injuries were reported when a shot was fired around 2:30 a.m. as a concert at Putnam Place let out.

Saratoga Springs Police were outside at the time, and heard the shot. The crowd rushed out and police went in and evidence of a gunshot into the floor was found. No one reporting a gunshot wound was brought to any local hospital, and no gun was recovered.

Saratoga Springs Police investigators are combing through surveillance footage trying to identify a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Saratoga Springs Police at 518-584-1800 or call 518-584-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Load comments